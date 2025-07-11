Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Brutal News After She Says She Can't Sleep Due to US Democracy

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was criticized on social media Thursday after the Washington Post published a quote in which she said she has been having trouble sleeping, due to the “state of our democracy.”

“Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said Thursday that the ‘state of our democracy’ keeps her up at night, echoing a theme that has animated some of her recent public appearances and fiery dissents from recent decisions,” the post on social media platform X read.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said Thursday that the “state of our democracy” keeps her up at night, echoing a theme that has animated some of her recent public appearances and fiery dissents from recent decisions. https://t.co/sDZ2ez5ueA — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 10, 2025

Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway immediately pointed out how Jackson was benefiting from media bias, calling the post a puff piece.

“It’s very subtle, but if you pay very close attention, you can tell a slight difference between the way the Post treats justices it loves and those it falsely accuses of rape for political ends,” she replied.

It’s very subtle, but if you pay very close attention, you can tell a slight difference between the way the Post treats justices it loves and those it falsely accuses of rape for political ends. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 10, 2025

Another account cited how Jackson wasn’t losing sleep over former President Joe Biden — who appointed her to the high court — when he was ignoring the justices’ student loan ruling.

“Meanwhile when Biden was literally ignoring the Supreme Court when they blocked him from paying off student loans, ‘The Supreme Court tried to block me but they didn’t stop me,’ she was perfectly fine with it,” the post read.

Another account wrote: “Instead of ‘fiery dissents,’ it should say ‘rulings based on her feelings.'”

This was likely a shot at Jackson being rebuked by her colleagues in previous decisions.

Both Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Amy Coney Barrett haven’t just disagreed with Jackson in the past, but barely stopped short of calling her entirely unqualified to serve on the bench.

Back in June, writing for the majority on a SCOTUS case dealing with federal judges issuing nationwide injunctions against the Trump administration, Barrett said Jackson’s dissent was “at odds with more than two centuries’ worth of precedent, not to mention the Constitution itself.”

“We observe only this: Justice Jackson decries an imperial Executive while embracing an imperial Judiciary,” Barrett added.

When Jackson found herself on the losing end of an 8-1 decision, Sotomayor let her have it, as well.

“I agree with Justice Jackson that the President cannot restructure federal agencies in a manner inconsistent with congressional mandates,” she wrote. “Here, however, the relevant Executive Order directs agencies to plan reorganizations and reductions in force ‘consistent with applicable law.'”

Jackson was also criticized for comments made during a recent interview with ABC’s Linsey Davis, when she said: “I just feel that I have a wonderful opportunity to tell people in my opinions how I feel about the issues, and that’s what I try to do.”

Conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza wrote on social media that Jackson is all but admitting she’s an activist — not a judge.

“Even Kagan and Sotomayor are coming to terms with the fact that Ketanji Jackson has no interest in performing the role of a judge,” D’Souza wrote.

“How I feel about the issues.” This is not the job of a Supreme Court justice. Even Kagan and Sotomayor are coming to terms with the fact that Ketanji Jackson has no interest in performing the role of a judge. pic.twitter.com/ZbRxHA5rJK — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 9, 2025

She was either never qualified to begin with, which seems more plausible by the day, or Jackson knew all along that she was never meant to be an intellectual, merely a rubber stamp for a radicalized agenda.

Even Biden himself limited his pick to a “black woman,” immediately dismissing thousands of other choices who would likely have served the court better.

Then again, looking at Biden, the public shouldn’t be surprised that his SCOTUS pick doesn’t understand the law — or how her branch functions — because at times, it looked like the former president didn’t even know where he was.

