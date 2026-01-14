Share
Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson speaks at the 60th Commemoration of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing on Sept. 15, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson speaks at the 60th Commemoration of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing on Sept. 15, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Butch Dill - Pool / Getty Images)

Ketanji Brown Jackson Humiliates Herself Again - Frustrated Attorney Forced to Teach Her About Simple Legal Term in Front of Entire Court

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 14, 2026 at 6:42am
On Tuesday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson again proved that she didn’t know what a woman was. That was par for the course.

Of more considerable interest: She also apparently doesn’t know what a simple legal term was, either.

If there was ever a case on which Ketanji Brown Jackson was going to humiliate herself this Supreme Court term, it was going to be Little v. Hecox. That’s the case challenging Idaho legislation which will determine whether states have a right to enact laws that prohibit boys who identify as transgender from competing in girls sports at the school level.

After all, this was the moment we all remember from Jackson’s confirmation hearing in 2022, when she was set to replace the retiring Stephen Breyer:

That provided us with an endless amount of laughter, and Matt Walsh with a documentary title. While the documentary titles haven’t kept dropping, the hilarity has, such as when Justice Jackson appealed to the judgment of a hypothetical Martian in her dissent in a case involving universal injunctions:

One would have expected these two tendencies to intersect and create a few viral moments. And to be fair, there were some. But KBJ being KBJ, the most hilarious part of the oral arguments in Little v. Hecox Tuesday was having to be reminded what tailoring a law means.

One of the arguments being made by Hashim Mooppan, arguing on behalf of the United States in an amicus curiae manner supporting Idaho, had laid out in his opening statements that Idaho’s “law is reasonably tailored, regardless of whether it is perfectly tailored, as applied to any such tiny subset of men. And states are not required to redefine sex or monitor the testosterone levels of female athletes.”

“Tailoring,” in constitutional law, is effectively making the law broad or narrow depending on the level of scrutiny a law is subject to under judicial review. A law subject to the “strict scrutiny” standard, which involves a fundamental constitutional right, might have a greater need to be perfectly tailored than a law that does not fall under the purview of a bedrock constitutional right.

Related:
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett Makes Troubling Concession to Transgender Activists During Oral Arguments

There, I explained to you what a Supreme Court justice did not learn in decades of schooling and work from the bench.

Just before Justice Jackson began her questioning, Mooppan and Justice Amy Coney Barrett were talking about how intermediate, not strict, scrutiny was a “reasonable fit” for Idaho’s law, considering there was no inherent constitutional right to compete in a sport involved.  Jackson began by posing this question to Mooppan: “I guess I’m still struggling to understand why the state would have to have perfectly tailored laws.

“I would think the state would just have to make exceptions where people can demonstrate that the justification that makes the state’s conduct constitutional doesn’t apply to them,” she added.

Erm.

“So making exceptions is tailoring your law,” Mooppan responded. “That’s literally what it means, to tailor your law.”

National Review legal analyst Dan McLaughlin noted what a naked embarrassment this was:

Oh yeah, and there was other gender-related fun to be had, too:

But primarily, where we thought KBJ would zig, she zagged. Instead of providing the lulz with her “I’m not a biologist” schtick, she instead went the “I’m not a legal expert” direction.

Ten times funnier. A hundred times scarier.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation