Share
Commentary
Commentary
Associate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, seen in a Jan. 20 photo. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes Up Her Own Doctrine About 'Experts' in Bizarre Tangent During Supreme Court Oral Arguments

 By Michael Schwarz  December 9, 2025 at 1:34pm
Share

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has a college sophomore’s understanding of the Constitution.

That is no exaggeration. In fact, it might understate the case. I have taught college sophomores whose knowledge of the Constitution’s basic principles far exceeds that of Jackson.

During oral arguments Monday in a case involving fired Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, Jackson peddled two grotesque lies, one of which showcased her own unconstitutional doctrine regarding so-called “experts” in the federal bureaucracy.

President Donald Trump fired Slaughter in March. Slaughter responded by suing the president, claiming that SCOTUS’ decision in the 1935 Humphrey’s Executor case prevents the elected chief executive from firing the unelected heads of agencies without cause.

On the whole, SCOTUS appeared hostile Monday to the idea that federal bureaucrats exist independent of the elected president’s will. That bodes well for Trump, the Constitution, liberty, and self-government.

Jackson, of course, generally plays fast and loose with the Constitution. On occasion, in fact, she has reportedly annoyed even her fellow liberal justices, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

On Monday, Jackson made her dubious claims during a back-and-forth with Slaughter’s attorney, Amit Agarwal.

Her first lie involved the place of “experts” in the constitutional order.

“Presidents have accepted,” she said, sounding eager to interrupt Agarwal and make his point for him, “that there could be both an understanding of Congress and the presidency that it is in the best interests of the American people to have certain kinds of issues handled by experts.”

Imagine speaking those words at the Constitutional Convention in 1787. How might the revolutionaries present there have responded to the attempted imposition of an aristocracy of “experts”?

Alas, Jackson’s second lie came moments later, when she described the federal bureaucracy as “non-partisan.”

After nearly 10 years of deep-state attacks on Trump, does anyone seriously regard the federal agencies as non-partisan?

Related:
Kentanji Brown Jackson Gets Corrected by Trump Admin Attorney in Awkward Moment During Tariff Hearing

If they do, perhaps Washington, D.C.’s comparative affluence and liberal voting patterns will persuade them otherwise.

Either way, legal experts and others on the social media platform X marveled at Jackson’s ignorance.

Jonathan Turley, for instance, called her argument “a virtual invitation for a technocracy rather than a democracy.”

Meanwhile, legal analyst Phil Holloway correctly noted that “experts” have no constitutional standing.

Other X users mocked the idea of non-partisanship.

In short, We the People created the Constitution, which created the co-equal legislative, executive, and judicial branches. Nowhere did We the People create a fourth branch of “experts.”

Thus, concerning sovereignty, the pecking order goes as follows: the People, the Constitution, and the three branches of the federal government.

By Jackson’s elementary reasoning, however, the “experts,” whom the Constitution does not mention, somehow stand above the president, whom the sovereign People elected. One could scarcely imagine a more sophomoric or tyrannical understanding of constitutional self-government.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Outrageous Video: Kristi Noem's Opening Statement Disrupted by Blasphemous Anti-ICE Protester Dressed as Catholic Cardinal
Watch: Kristi Noem Stops Dem Rep in His Tracks After He Tells Outrageous Lie About Deadly National Guard Attack
Dem Lawmaker Admits 'I Don't Feel Good About Being White Every Day,' Wants to Drag Kids Down with Her
It Appears Jasmine Crockett Just Fell for a Trap Set by the Republican Senatorial Committee
Trump Has Beaten Obama's Approval Ratings Every Single Day for the Last Month, And 96 Percent of the Time Since July 20
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation