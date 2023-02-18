Kevin Costner Breaks Silence with Emotional Video Amid Rumors That 'Yellowstone' Is Ending

The star actor of “Yellowstone” shared an emotional video amid reports that his role — as well as the show itself — may soon end.

Kevin Costner shared a video to social media on Wednesday thanking his supporters as he unboxed his Golden Globe award for his role on the show.

Costner, who didn’t attend the awards ceremony last month because of flooding near his home in Santa Barbara, California, won the Golden Globe this year for best actor in a television drama series.

The longtime actor in western television and cinema won the award for his portrayal of rancher John Dutton III in Yellowstone, which depicts the experiences of a Montana ranching dynasty.







Costner appeared touched last month by his recognition in the awards ceremony, having previously expressed his thanks for the distinction in a tweet.

Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @Yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life. I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew. pic.twitter.com/fjImNfMveo — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) January 11, 2023

“It feels really good to have this,” the “Dances with Wolves” actor said in Wednesday’s video about his newest award.

Costner recognized “everybody who supported me” and “the Hollywood foreign press for thinking enough of what I did this year.”

“Thank you to everyone.”

The actor’s video comes as the future of Yellowstone is unclear.

Executives at Paramount are planning to shelve the show amid differences with Costner himself, according to Deadline.

Costner reportedly isn’t on board with the planned shooting schedule for the project, having committed to only a week of shooting for the second part of the fifth season. Part 1 of season 5 currently is airing.

Paramount bosses are working with Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan to end Yellowstone should the actor of the show’s main character opt out, per Deadline.

Actor Matthew McConaughey is being considered to star in a renewed form of Yellowstone if Costner proves unwilling to help end the show.

Paramount has yet to announce any plans regarding the show’s long-term future.

Even if Costner’s departure brings an end to Yellowstone, fans of the show can expect more content related to it.

Two prequels to the show — “1883” and “1923” — already have begun airing.

