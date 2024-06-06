Kevin Costner Refused to Shorten Eulogy at Funeral, So CNN Could Air Ads - 'They Can Get Over It'

TV and film leading man Kevin Costner divulged this week that when he gave the eulogy at Whitney Houston’s 2012 funeral he rebuffed CNN when the idea was floated that he should shorten his remarks, so the network could cash in on ads.

The “Yellowstone” star, who starred alongside Houston in the 1992 smash hit film “The Bodyguard,” said he didn’t care about the network’s bottom line.

During an interview on Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert,” the subject of his and Whitney’s film and Costner’s lengthy eulogy came up.

Costner, who became lifelong friends with Houston after the film came out, told Shepard how he crafted the eulogy and how someone asked him on behalf of the far-left network to shorten it.

“I had been working on this speech,” he said. “I tried to compile everything I wanted to do and finally crafted this speech,”

The actor added, “Somebody said, ‘CNN’s here … they wouldn’t mind if your remarks were kept shorter because they’re going to have commercials.’”

Costner continued, “I said, ‘They can get over that. They can play the commercial while I’m talking, I don’t care.’”

The star ultimately gave a 17-minute eulogy, which at first he was unsure about delivering. He only spoke at the insistence of actress and singer Dionne Warwick.

Do you like Kevin Costner? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (380 Votes) No: 5% (19 Votes)

Costner also offered a little bit about how he felt while remembering Houston, who died at age 48, at her New Jersey funeral.

“I could feel the weight on her, now it’s shifted to me,” he said. “What am I going to say about this little girl? [I] went back to that church in Newark, and it was filled. It was electric.”

He concluded, “There were two bands playing. The church was alive. It was like, boom!”

During Houston’s funeral, Costner explained that Houston’s hit single “I Will Always Love You” almost did not make it into “The Bodyguard.”

“It wasn’t supposed to be in the movie,” he told mourners. “The first choice was going to be ‘What Becomes of a Broken Heart.’”

Costner followed up the anecdote by asking, “So what becomes of our broken hearts?”

As Variety noted, “I Will Always Love You” drove the film’s soundtrack to the top of the charts, and 32 years later it remains the best-selling film soundtrack of all time.

Costner also said at Houson’s funeral that people might have been asking themselves what he could have ever had in common with her.

“We both grew up in the Baptist church,” he said to applause.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.