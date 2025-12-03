Kevin Costner Set to Tell the True Story of Christmas in ABC Special 'That Was Unthinkable Even a Couple of Years Ago'

Americans’ years-long rebellion against toxic, neo-Marxist wokeness has corresponded with a palpable Christian revival.

Now, in a development that Steve Deace of BlazeTV called “unthinkable even a couple of years ago,” ABC will air “The First Christmas,” hosted by Hollywood legend Kevin Costner, in primetime on Dec. 9.

On Tuesday, Costner shared a promotional video for the show on the social media platform Instagram.

“They say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year,” Costner said in the video, “a chance for families to gather together and celebrate the amazing story of a newborn King.”

Then, in a laudable act of mild proselytization, the longtime actor invited Christians and non-Christians alike to watch the show.

“Whether you’re a believer, or just curious about the tradition,” he continued, “journey back with me, Kevin Costner, for the story of the first Christmas like you’ve never seen it before.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner (@kevincostner)

Costner also noted that “The First Christmas” would appear on streaming services Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

Needless to say, woke Disney’s affiliation with the project might set off alarm bells in many Christians’ minds.

Deace, however, gave “The First Christmas” a ringing endorsement.

“I was permitted to watch Kevin Costner’s upcoming special The First Christmas, which is scheduled to air on ABC one week from today. Overall it was well done and goes into both the historicity and theology of The Nativity,” the BlazeTV host wrote on the social media platform X.

Deace also regarded Costner’s involvement as crucial.

“He hosts it himself, and it’s clear this is personal to him,” Deace wrote of the Hollywood legend.

Then, the BlazeTV host gave us a special preview that the promotional video did not mention.

“I would definitely recommend when it comes out next week. America is also going to hear one of the biggest stars in Hollywood history say on network TV that he believes in the Resurrection,” Deace wrote.

Finally, Deace described Costner’s profession of belief in Jesus on primetime television as “unthinkable even a couple of years ago.”

I was permitted to watch Kevin Costner’s upcoming special The First Christmas, which is scheduled to air on ABC one week from today. Overall it was well done and goes into both the historicity and theology of The Nativity. He hosts it himself, and it’s clear this is personal to… — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) December 2, 2025

Deace, of course, has it right. President Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory seemed to confirm what many sensed: the culture had slowly shifted away from wokeness and back toward Jesus.

In hindsight, Trump appears more as a symbol than a driver of that particular shift. Nonetheless, the president has signaled his embrace for the Christian revival.

Moreover, Americans increasingly came to recognize wokeness as repackaged Marxism rooted in atheism. After all, wokeness thrives on identity politics, which divides human beings into categories and pits them against one another. Christianity, on the other hand, emphasizes both the value and the potential redemption of each individual soul.

“The First Christmas” will premiere next Tuesday. But the cultural conditions that made it possible have been developing for several years.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.