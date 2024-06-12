Kevin Costner Signs Deal with Fox After Successful Run with 'Yellowstone 150' Docuseries: Report

Kevin Costner will be starring in a new show on Fox Nation that will arrive in the first three months of 2025, according to a new report.

Axios said that the Fox Nation show “offers Costner and other Hollywood stars a platform for passion projects about topics like faith, outdoor living and true crime that are targeted to Americans in the middle of the country.”

Costner has been on Fox Nation before for “Yellowstone One Fifty,” a 2022 docuseries about the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park.

Axios noted that Fox Nation has been broadening its offerings away from only news and opinion.

The streaming service was dubbed “Netflix for Conservatives” by the New York Times, according to Fox.

In May, Fox Nation announced it would partner with Martin Scorsese for an eight-show series about saints. The series will include Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, John the Baptist, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene, Moses the Black, Sebastian and Maximillian Kolbe.

Costner’s docuseries about Yellowstone’s history drew “hundreds of thousands” of subscribers, Fox News Media chief digital and marketing officer Jason Klarman said.

Fox Nation has roughly 2 million paid subscribers, Klarman said.

“The big categories that have really just popped are comedy, faith, true, crime, and American history and exceptionalism,” Klarman said.

Do you like Kevin Costner? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (1141 Votes) No: 5% (58 Votes)

Costner is currently in the midst of making a four-movie epic dubbed “Horizon,” which followed the end of his time on his successful TV show “Yellowstone.”

“There’s real drama in how people crossed this country,” Costner said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“There’s always this tendency to think it was a simpler time. It was infinitely more difficult. You were dealing with unknowns. You didn’t know where you were going. You had to arbitrate your own problems,” he said.

“When you were confronted with issues, you had to make up your mind very quickly in very tough situations. Sometimes, life and death situations. Try that on a daily basis and see if you don’t want to live with your computer and s***,” he said.

“If you search for stories, you find incredible drama and realize that it’s not a land in Disneyland. It’s not Frontierland. It was real stakes. And it was a 200 or 300-year struggle to cross this country,” he said.

Costner isn’t interested in telling the story of Manifest Destiny without shining a light on its darker side and those often left out of the story.

Costner said he wants to reveal what is often ignored.

He told Entertainment Weekly that women are dominant in his film. “I want to highlight what their contributions were. Without women, the West dies. It never happens. This country doesn’t happen. They have a place in these stories,” he said.

He said he will neither dwell on nor whitewash the collision of cultures that marked westward expansion.

“You can’t talk about anything without understanding who was here before us. Our national appetite ran over culture after culture, with a high level of genocide. The people that were here for thousands of years were suddenly an inconvenience in their own land, and we should never forget that,” he said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.