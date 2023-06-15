Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Refuses to Leave Their $145 Million Home, Actor Fears He'll Be Left Homeless

Kevin Costner’s divorce is already starting to get ugly in a big way.

The “Yellowstone” actor and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, are squabbling over living arrangements, with Costner claiming to be “homeless” after Baumgartner refused to move out of his house, according to an exclusive report in the Daily Mail.

“Both sides seem to be preparing for a ‘War of the Roses’ style legal battle over their huge $145 million house in Carpinteria, California,” the outlet reported.

“It is owned solely by Costner and he bought it in 1988, long before their 2004 wedding.”

Under their 2004 prenuptial agreement, Baumgartner was to be the one to move out if the couple split.

“I was married once before and, upon separation, found myself without home base and unable to live in my own home,” Costner said, according to the Mail.

“I never wanted this to happen again.”

The actor had recently been filming in Utah, but was scheduled to be off-location starting in June and he wanted to return to his home.

It’s not as if Baumgartner would be out on the streets if she complied — the premarital agreement allowed her $1.2 million to relocate.

The news outlet referred to court papers that indicated Costner’s lawyers have made “multiple offers” to Baumgartner to get her to abide by the agreement, including pitching in $10,000 in moving costs, help from Costner’s household staff, and $30,000 a month to rent a home.

The actor’s lawyers said Baumgartner is using her presence in the house as a bargaining chip, the Mail reported.

“Christine has taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands,” they said.

“Christine’s agreement to move out was and is unconditional. Indeed, independent of the PMA [pre-marital agreement] she has no right to occupy Kevin’s separate property residence.”

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine remains at their $145M mansion as she refuses to leave amid divorce row https://t.co/9LHRJ4zsvI pic.twitter.com/gLTPfKqohS — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 15, 2023

The former model and handbag designer has also filed a restraining order against Costner, forbidding him from taking their three children out of state or disposing of any property.

Costner also complained in the court documents that his estranged spouse ran up $95,000 on his credit card “without prior notice to me” to hire lawyers and a forensic accountant.

Baumgartner filed for divorce May 1 after 18 years of marriage, TMZ reported.

Both parties have requested joint custody of the children.

