Share
News
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Lionel Hahn / Getty Images)
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Lionel Hahn / Getty Images)

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Ordered to Pay His Legal Bills After Her Attempt to Increase $129,755 Monthly Child Support Backfires

 By Aubrey Wursten  September 8, 2023 at 6:36am
Share

After requesting a $31,837 increase in monthly child support payments from estranged husband Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner instead had her current payments substantially cut last Friday during a courtroom hearing in Santa Barbara, California.

The handbag designer was receiving $129,755 per month from the actor when she asked for a monthly increase to $161,592, according to Fox News.

Instead, Judge Thomas Anderle decreased her six-figure monthly payments to $63,209.

Trending:
Trump Attorney Puts Judge on Notice in New Court Filing - He's Considering a Bold Move

In addition, during a Wednesday hearing, the judge denied her Aug. 21 request to have Costner pay her almost $9,000 in attorney’s fees.

He responded by ordering her to pay Costner $14,237.50 in attorney’s fees that Costner had requested.

Furthermore, he refused to order Costner to hand over financial documents that Baumgartner had requested.

Indeed, her request could arguably not have gone much worse, with the judge pointedly saying that he “spent a lot of time trying to capture exactly what it is you didn’t have.”

Do you agree with the judge's decision?

The current situation is likely very different from what she expected back in June, when she was asking for $248,000 in monthly child support payments, according to court documents obtained by People Magazine.

At the time, she commented that even that larger figure was “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.”

That filing listed their family expenses at $6,645,285 per year, not including taxes.

Expenses included $2 million per year just in upkeep on their various homes.

Costner and Baumgartner share three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Related:
Comedian Rob Schneider Triggers the Left with Shot at Dylan Mulvaney

They have been married for 19 years, since September 2004, per Us Weekly.

The two met on a golf course as Costner was readying himself for a role in the 1996 film “Tin Cup.”

At the time, Costner had been divorced from his wife, Cindy, for two years.

Costner also has another child from a relationship with Bridget Rooney.

Baumgartner filed for divorce in May. However, court documents show that the couple separated one month prior to the filing.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
,
Share
Aubrey Wursten
Aubrey Wursten is a prolific writer and political commentator. In addition to her day job, she enjoys writing for her satire site, reading dusty library books, and watching offbeat documentaries.
Aubrey Wursten is a prolific writer and political commentator. In addition to her day job, she enjoys writing for her satire site, reading dusty library books, and watching offbeat documentaries.




Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Ordered to Pay His Legal Bills After Her Attempt to Increase $129,755 Monthly Child Support Backfires
MLB Legend Collapses on Field Before He Was Supposed to Throw Out First Pitch
Giant Oak Tree Falls on Florida Governor's Mansion with DeSantis Family Inside
Watch: Comedian Rob Schneider Tees Off on 'COVID Fairy' Fauci During Standup Set
Court Filing Exposes Link Between Jeffrey Epstein, Obama White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and JPMorgan Chase
See more...

Conversation