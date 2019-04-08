Meet Kevin McAleenan, the Upcoming Leader of Homeland Security

Kirstjen Nielsen will officially vacate her position atop the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, leaving Kevin McAleenan as the acting head.

President Donald Trump, frustrated over the growing immigration crisis on the U.S. southern border, accepted Nielsen’s resignation after meeting with her Sunday at the White House.

The president went on to announce that McAleenan, the current commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, will be taking over her position in an acting capacity.

Who is McAleenan and how will he likely manage the surge of illegal migrants?

The soon-to-be DHS chief touts nearly two decades of experience working in immigration enforcement. A graduate of the University of Chicago Law School, McAleenan worked for some time as an attorney in California.

TRENDING: Texas House Speaker Shuts Down Constitutional Carry Bill After Pro-Gun Activist Shows Up at His Home

The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, however, prompted him to apply for the FBI, but he ended up working in what is now CBP.

He quickly moved up the ranks under both the Bush and Obama administrations.

McAleenan was the port director for the Los Angeles International Airport and he served as the executive director of CBP’s anti-terrorism office. He was appointed by President Barack Obama as deputy commissioner of CBP in 2014, and he was awarded the Presidential Rank Award, the highest civil service prize, in 2015.

The former California lawyer impressed those leading Trump’s presidential transition team, with Trump promoting McAleenan to acting CBP commissioner in the onset of his administration in January 2017. The Senate confirmed him as the official CBP chief in March 2018 by an overwhelming 77-19 vote.

While he is well-liked by members of both parties and considered more of a technocrat rather than an ideologue, McAleenan also has been behind a number of Trump’s more hardline immigration policies.

The 47-year-old defended the agency’s implementation of a practice known as “metering,” which puts a limit on the number of foreign nationals who can enter a port of entry each day and request asylum.

Do you think Kirstjen Nielsen needed to be replaced? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 87% (83 Votes) 13% (12 Votes)

McAleenan’s agents were involved in the controversial policy that separated migrant children under the president’s “zero policy,” which has since been disbanded. His agents were also involved in the controversial shooting of tear gas onto migrants trying to pass the U.S.-Mexico border.

McAleenan’s upcoming promotion means he will soon be managing not only CBP, but also Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Several people have been floated around as possible permanent picks for the DHS position, such as former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Deputy CBP commissioner Robert Lopez is expected to replace McAleenan as head of the agency, but a CBP spokesman was not able to confirm this to The Daily Caller News Foundation in time for publication of this article.

RELATED: Police Issue Warrants for Suspects Involved in Border Patrol Museum Vandalism

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.