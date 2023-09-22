Share
Commentary
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, talks to California Rep. Kevin McCarthy at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6 during McCarthy's battle to become speaker of the House.
Commentary
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, talks to California Rep. Kevin McCarthy at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6 during McCarthy's battle to become speaker of the House. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Kevin McCarthy Caves to Matt Gaetz's Demands After Spending Bill Is Massive Failure - Report

 By Randy DeSoto  September 22, 2023 at 4:44am
Share

The House of Representatives reportedly will be voting on individual appropriations bills next week rather than a continuing resolution as a stopgap measure that would keep the government open.

NBC News political analyst Jake Sherman posted on the social media platform X on Thursday that Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and other Republicans came out of a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying that bringing individual appropriations bills is now the plan.

“Gaetz said that he’s advocating for pausing consideration of the Pentagon spending bill and moving to bills that cut spending,” Sherman said.

“He mentioned: State-Foreign Ops, Agriculture, Energy and Water. Gaetz sounded more productive than I’ve heard him in a while. Also: he said again there are not enough votes for a [continuing resolution].”

Trending:
'We're Going to Have Some Convictions of Donald Trump' Before Election, Alan Dershowitz Says

On Thursday, five Republicans joined Democrats in voting against moving forward on the defense appropriations bill, which failed 212-216, according to NBC News.

The five conservatives want more spending cuts.

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju had posted Wednesday, “Gaetz just told his conference that seven Rs would vote against any CR to keep government open.”

The Republicans have a 221-212 majority in the House, with 217 votes needed for legislation to pass.

NBC News reported that three Republican members are out for medical reasons: Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana is undergoing cancer treatment, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida just had a baby, and Rep. Frank Lucas of Oklahoma is recovering from surgery.

Related:
MTG 'Setting the Record Straight' with Big Move - Is She Paving Her Way to VP?

The Hill reported Tuesday that leaders of the House Freedom Caucus and the Main Street Caucus had crafted a continuing resolution that would have extended government spending until Oct. 31.

The measure would have required an 8 percent cut to all discretionary spending besides the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

It also would have included the GOP’s HR 2 border security legislation passed earlier this year.

Should Kevin McCarthy retain the speakership?

However, about a dozen Republican members said they would oppose the measure.

On Thursday, Gaetz posted on X, “Trump Opposes the Continuing Resolution. Hold the line.”

His post included an exhortation that former President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social urging Republicans to use the power of the purse to place a check on President Joe Biden’s “weaponized Government that refuses to close the Border, and treats half the country as Enemies of the State.”

“Use the power of the purse and defend the Country!”

Voting on the 12 individual appropriations bills, rather than a likely pork-laden CR, is what the country needs to start getting its fiscal house back in order.

The U.S. will clock a more than $2 trillion deficit for fiscal year 2023, which ends Sept. 30, and has a $33 trillion national debt.

The interest payments on the debt for the first 11 months of fiscal 2023 were $644 billion, up 30 percent from last year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Debt payments are getting close to spending on national defense of $692 billion, if you can believe it. A third of the current deficit is going to pay interest on money borrowed for previous spending blowouts,” the Journal said.

Spending is up 9 percent ($534 billion) from the previous year, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, in large measure because of all the new programs the Democrats tacked on since Joe Biden became president.

The road we’re on now is unsustainable, and it’s time to start doing something about it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'We're Going to Have Some Convictions of Donald Trump' Before Election, Alan Dershowitz Says
Kevin McCarthy Caves to Matt Gaetz's Demands After Spending Bill Is Massive Failure - Report
Kari Lake Takes Maricopa County to Court After Gov't Buries Evidence in Election Challenge
GOP Rep Raised in USSR Grills Garland: DOJ Acting 'Like KGB'
Moving Concert Over High Ticket Prices Pays Off in a Big Way for Oliver Anthony
See more...

Conversation