House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would not commit to impeaching President Joe Biden if the Republicans take back control of the House of Representatives in the fall.

But, he added, the House would “follow the facts,” if Biden’s conduct rose to the level of an impeachable offense.

“We’re not going to use it for political purposes,” McCarthy told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on her program “Sunday Morning Futures,” saying that’s what the Democrats did.

“We believe in the rule of law,” McCarthy continued. “We’re not going to pick and choose just because somebody has power. We’re going to uphold the law.

“At any time, if someone breaks the law and the ramification becomes impeachment, we would move towards that. But we’re not going to use it for political purposes.”

McCarthy listed the issues that the Republicans would be dialed in on if they regain the majority.

“Our focus is going to be securing our border, making us energy-independent, bringing these prices down, making our schools safe and our streets again and holding this administration accountable,” he said.

“And we will take the facts to wherever the facts go because America has been through too much with people playing politics with the concept of impeachment. But if it rises to that level, we would have the law determine that,” McCarthy added.

Do you think Biden should be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1570 Votes) No: 2% (29 Votes)

Ohio Republican Bob Gibbs introduced articles of impeachment in September, following Biden’s decision to pull out of Afghanistan.

Thirteen American service members and dozens of Afghan civilians died in a suicide bombing attack outside the Kabul airport during the chaotic withdrawal.

GOP Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Brian Babin and Randy Weber of Texas co-sponsored the impeachment resolution.

Besides the Afghanistan debacle, an impeachment article pointed to Biden’s handling of the border, saying he “violated his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of President.”

It cited the president’s decision to halt construction of the border wall, end the former President Donald Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols, which included the “Remain in Mexico” asylum policy, and release “thousands of migrants who entered the United States illegally without a date to appear in court for immigration,” with migrants who tested positive for COVID-19 among them.

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed articles of impeachment in January 2021, citing Hunter Biden’s controversial business dealings in Ukraine and China and Joe Biden’s alleged connections to them.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.