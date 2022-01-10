Kevin McCarthy Reveals the 3 Democrats He's Kicking Off Their Committees if GOP Wins House in 2022

Although politicos may disagree on the reasons, Republicans are widely expected to win back control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections. This would come after four years of an unprecedented, unethical power grab by a Democratic Party that bears little resemblance to what it was even 10 years ago.

In a long-form interview with Breitbart News’ Matthew Boyle, current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who is likely to become the speaker if Republicans do prevail in November, shared some of his plans. The interview was taped in December on Capitol Hill.

The first order of business for McCarthy would be to remove Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both of California, from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Schiff is currently the chair of that committee.

Swalwell would also be stripped of his seat on the Homeland Security Committee.

Additionally, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota would lose her assignment to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“The Democrats have created a new thing where they’re picking and choosing who can be on committees,” McCarthy told Breitbart. “Never in the history [of Congress] have you had the majority tell the minority who can be on committee. But this new standard which these Democrats have voted for — if Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the private sector, there is no reason why he should be given one to be on Intel or Homeland Security. He will not be serving there.”

“Ilhan Omar should not be serving on Foreign Affairs,” McCarthy said. “This is a new level of what the Democrats have done.”

“You look at Adam Schiff — he should not be serving on Intel when he has openly, knowingly now used a fake dossier, lied to the American public in the process and doesn’t have any ill will [and] says he wants to continue to do it,” McCarthy explained.

“So, we’re going to reshape — think about what happened in Afghanistan. Why did Afghanistan collapse so fast? Was the Intel Committee under Adam Schiff focused on impeachment and not on the safety of America?

“Why are people coming across the border that are on a terrorist watch list? What are they doing about it?” McCarthy continued. “Their own members on that committee say it’s not happening when it’s true. We need to have an Intel Committee that looks at what’s happening around the world and keeps America safe. It should do exactly what it was created [to do] — overseeing of our agencies and others. We’re going to hold people to a higher standard in the process if they want to be on the Intel Committee and the training to be a part of it. Take the politics out of it.”

Boyle noted that by stripping Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona of their committee assignments last year, Democrats set a new standard. He asked McCarthy if he was planning to use this standard against them. McCarthy replied, “Yes.”

Schiff appeared on nearly every Sunday talk show in America and insisted there was evidence “in plain sight” that former President Donald Trump was an agent of Russia and had colluded with Moscow to win the presidency. Schiff was lying to the American people.

When the Mueller investigation found no evidence of Trump/Russia collusion, Schiff pivoted to Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His “parody” version of the call delivered on the House floor was a new low even for him. For two years, he focused on trying to impeach the president, paying little to no attention to U.S. national security.

Wow.

My jaw is on the floor.

“Intelligence” Committee Adam Schiff just fabricated, out of thin-air, the contents of the Trump phone call with Ukraine’s President.

Not a word he says here is true. Not. A. Word.

This entire dark carnival is sad, unhinged Orange Man Bad fan fiction. pic.twitter.com/EzzFDt9BIU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2019

Eric Swalwell’s long-time affair with “Fang Fang,” a woman who turned out to be a spy for the Chinese Communist Party, raised alarm bells when the story broke in December 2020. Swalwell refused to say whether or not he’d had sex with her. According to CNN, he claimed he had never shared any sensitive information with her.

Breitbart reported that “a still-classified intelligence report on the Swalwell-Fang Fang affair details explicit sexual relations between the two of them.”

Omar makes no secret of her anti-Semitic sentiments. Her portrayal of the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something,” didn’t exactly win hearts and minds either. This woman has no business being on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

McCarthy told Boyle he would like to establish a committee to investigate the Chinese Communist Party, an idea that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi supported prior to the pandemic, according to Breitbart.

“I’ve looked and tried to get a committee on China,” McCarthy said. “[Pelosi] walked away from it when it took me eight months to get it — she walked away from it and you watch what’s happening today. Would we have the supply chain problem? We did a China task force — we didn’t stop. You read through the recommendations — and those are the things we are going to implement. But America would be stronger today had we been able to do that sooner.”

Let’s hope that if Republicans really do take back the House, which is expected, and if McCarthy does become the speaker, he actually follows through on these plans.

So often when Republicans obtain power, they do very little with it. After the colossal abuse of power inflicted upon them by the Democratic Party in recent years, it’s time to fight back.

