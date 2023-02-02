Kevin McCarthy Reveals Major Trump Ally to Deliver GOP Response to State of the Union

President Joe Biden will deliver his third State of the Union speech next Tuesday in front of Congress and the American people viewing from home.

Undoubtedly, most of the positive news he touts that evening will be heavily spun. As usual for Biden, he’ll probably focus on issues that most Americans aren’t talking about around their kitchen tables.

However, whatever Biden says — if he can get through the speech without venturing too far into gaffe territory — will be countered by none other than newly elected Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who also happens to be a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump.

“Governor [Sarah Huckabee Sanders] of Arkansas will deliver the Republican Address to the Nation after the State of the Union next Tuesday, February 7,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted Thursday.

The Arkansas governor appears to be fired up and ready to respond to the Democrats’ tired vision for America’s future.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats,” Sanders said in a statement, according to KLRT-TV.

“We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America — to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered his strong support for Sanders to deliver the Republicans’ response to the failed Biden doctrine.

“Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the youngest Governor in the nation and a powerful advocate for the popular, commonsense conservative principles that will put our country back on a better course,” McConnell said in a statement.

“The American people deserve better than Democrats’ runaway inflation, surging crime, open borders, and failing schools. I am excited for the nation to hear from Governor Sanders on Tuesday and witness a sharp contrast with this exhausted and failing Administration.”

It wouldn’t be a stretch to speculate that selecting Sanders to deliver the Republican Party’s address is a strategic move on McCarthy’s part to bolster her profile as a potential running mate for Trump in 2024. Sanders served as a 2016 campaign adviser to Trump and as his White House press secretary for over three years.

Business Insider has suggested that Sanders could be on Trump’s shortlist of possible running mates. McCarthy elevating Sanders to the national level could be a signal. Who knows?

Either way, it would be difficult to find a go-getter, optimistic Republican who can relate to the American public better than Sanders. McCarthy made an exceedingly wise decision in picking her.

Her response to Biden’s address next week should be one for the books.

