Share
News

Kevin McCarthy Teases Congressional Investigation Into Biden Administration's Maui Actions

 By Jack Davis  August 24, 2023 at 8:16am
Share

House Republicans may investigate the debacle in Maui, where more than two weeks after massive wildfires raged on the island, hundreds are missing amid questions over the effectiveness of the federal response.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, during a visit to Syracuse, New York, said the tragedy cannot be forgotten.

“We saw the devastation that happened in Maui. … I’m very concerned about the response,” McCarthy said, according to the Washington Examiner.

“We still have hundreds of individuals that are missing. I think there’s going to have to be a congressional investigation into the response on Maui. How could you lose that many Americans?” he said.

“The president’s response — ‘no comment’ — that’s unacceptable,” he continued.

Trending:
School Bus with 52 Kids on Board Overturns in Deadly Crash

“So I am going to work with committees to look at investigating what went on so that never happens again,” he said.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said President Joe Biden did nothing to help when he visited Maui on Monday, according to Fox News.

Was Maui mishandled by all levels of government?

“I think this visit to Maui, frankly, is just plain frightening. How can you have a commander-in-chief who is totally out of touch with reality? Who makes up a story which is a lie? Who has no understanding of the scale of the disaster which has occurred? Who has literally has no empathy for the human beings around him,” he said.

“Now, I think that people need to look at this not as a political problem, but as a national problem. We have a commander-in-chief… makes you wonder who’s making the decisions in the White House,” he said.

“And you have to wonder, how is the system running in a real crisis? How could Joe Biden decide anything? It would all be delegated. And frankly, as an American, I’m ashamed,” he said.

Related:
Trump Takes Brutal Direct Shot at Biden's Physical Health: Can't Lift His Feet Off 2-Inch WH Grass

Maui resident Allisen Medina told the U.K. Daily Mail she was just plain angry.

“One hundred percent not enough is being done so people are doing it themselves. The Government, relief organizations — they’re not doing anything,” she said.

“We have the right to know what’s going on. FEMA came here to help with the recovery [process], but we don’t see them,” she said, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Medina said not every possible asset has been used on the island.

“We’re only 100 miles from Oahu, which has several military bases. Why is the response so lacking? Why are they doing so little? Why is nothing else being done?” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Kevin McCarthy Teases Congressional Investigation Into Biden Administration's Maui Actions
Trump Replaces Top Attorney Hours Before Surrender, Hires 'Best Criminal Defense Attorney in Georgia'
Dem Senator 'Fabricated' Loophole to Earn $125K Over Limit, His 'Nonprofit' Under Investigation - Report
14 Newly Revealed Epstein Associates That Never Show Up in His Infamous 'Little Black Book'
Cross-Sex Hormones for Kids Is New Boom for Planned Parenthood in Horrors Expansion Plan - 'Gender-Affirming Care' Up Nearly 50%
See more...

Conversation