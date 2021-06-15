House Minority Leader and California GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he will seek to remove Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if Republicans regain control of the House after the midterm elections.

McCarthy made the remarks on Tuesday morning during an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

He said, “I will promise you this: If we are fortunate enough to have the majority, Omar would not be serving on Foreign Affairs [Committee] or anybody that has an anti-semitic, anti-American view.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy goes after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN): “I will promise you this: If we are fortunate enough to have the majority, Omar would not be serving on Foreign Affairs [Committee] or anybody that has an anti-semitic, anti-American view.” pic.twitter.com/aLUGsJfW2t — The Recount (@therecount) June 15, 2021

The interview from Fox News included host Steve Doocy commenting on the recent reference to Omar and squad members as the “Hamas caucus.”

McCarthy also retweeted a CNN video by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday that showed Pelosi clarifying she did rebuke Omar’s controversial statements.

You can’t make it up… Speaker Pelosi actually clarifies that she did NOT rebuke Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comparison of Israel & the United States to terrorist orgs Hamas & the Taliban. “We did not rebuke her.” “Congresswoman Omar is a valued member of our caucus.” pic.twitter.com/9jQiNbYjS7 — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) June 13, 2021

House Republicans are already pushing a resolution to censure Omar and her fellow “squad” members over comments equating Israel with the terrorist organization Hamas.

Republican Reps. Michael Waltz of Florida, Jim Banks of Indiana and Claudia Tenney of New York introduced the resolution on Monday to censure Omar.

The resolution also claimed Omar and Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan have made accusations that “publicly support the actions of a recognized terrorist organization.”

The resolution accused the four Democrats of “defending foreign terrorist organizations and inciting anti-Semitic attacks across the United States.”

The resolution is unlikely to pass in the Democrat-controlled House. However, the resolution highlights recent actions by Omar and “squad” members that have led to growing concern among both GOP and Democratic legislators.

Omar tweeted last week, “It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for ‘clarification’ and not just call.”

It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for “clarification” and not just call. The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable. https://t.co/37dy2UduW0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2021

The congresswoman added, “The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable.”

Omar’s post responded to a news release on Wednesday from Illinois Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider and other House Democrats.

“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided. Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice,” the House members said in the statement.

“The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups. We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the US and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban,” it added.

