Kevin McCarthy Will Resign from Congress to 'Serve America in New Ways'

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy will retire from Congress at the end of the year, he announced on Wednesday morning.

McCarthy wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal that he will retire from public service before his current term expires.

“No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing,” McCarthy said of his 17 years in Congress. “That may seem out of fashion in Washington these days, but delivering results for the American people is still celebrated across the country.”

He said he would transition to a role outside of government and that he would do so with no regrets.

“I never could have imagined the journey when I first threw my hat into the ring,” McCarthy wrote. “ I go knowing I left it all on the field — as always, with a smile on my face. And looking back, I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

“I know my work is only getting started,” he added, noting he would “serve America in new ways.”

As for his next steps, McCarthy said he will remain active in Republican Party politics.

“I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office,” he stated. “The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders.”

Do you think Republicans will retain a majority of the House in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 81% (456 Votes) No: 19% (106 Votes)

McCarthy also shared a video on social media that chronicled his journey from “the son of a firefighter from Bakersfield” to becoming the 55th Speaker of the House, which he called his “greatest honor.”

As the son of a firefighter from Bakersfield, my story is the story of America. For me, every moment came with a great deal of devotion and responsibility. Serving you in Congress and as the 55th Speaker of the House has been my greatest honor. pic.twitter.com/jNnYQ8UO4k — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) December 6, 2023

McCarthy’s decision to step down will cause the GOP’s House majority to shrink further following last week’s expulsion of Rep. George Santos of New York.

The California Republican’s retirement announcement was mostly celebrated by conservatives on X (formerly Twitter):

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out you useless RINO! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 6, 2023

Kevin you were bitter disappointment. — Grunt (@ChetCarrier) December 6, 2023

You lied to constituents. Goodbye — Dana Justice AMERICA FIRST🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@msunitedam) December 6, 2023

You served the elites and banking cartels, while throwing the American people under the bus. — Gettysburg Obsessed (@burgride) December 6, 2023

I warned Republican voters that you’d squander your power for the sake of the uni-party. I was right. Good riddance! — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) December 6, 2023

A day before the former speaker announced he would call it quits, one of his key allies announced he would not seek another term.

Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina announced on Tuesday that his current term will be his last.

McHenry acted as speaker pro tempore for three weeks after McCarthy was ousted from his leadership position on Oct. 3.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.