Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is one of the most divisive figures in American politics right now, and not just because of her handling of the lockdown in her state.

Well, all right, that might be most of it, but there’s plenty of other reasons why she’s unpopular right now.

Take, for instance, the fact that she’s vocally pro-abortion. This became more of an issue in the wake of the lockdown when, even as she was banning most elective procedures, she decided to list abortion as a nonelective procedure.

Not only that, she decided to categorize it as “life-sustaining.”

“A woman’s health care, her whole future, her ability to decide if and when she starts a family is not an election,” she said during a podcast interview, according to The Detroit News.

“It is a fundamental to her life. It is life-sustaining, and it’s something that government should not be getting in the middle of.”

But when it comes to your ability to buy carpeting and gardening supplies during the pandemic, that’s something Whitmer thinks the government should absolutely be getting in the middle of.

In the wake of that decision, this photo from her 2018 gubernatorial campaign resurfaced:

Curious. We have a different definition of the word “great.”

Hollywood Christian conservative Kevin Sorbo had something to say about that:

But she is all for saving turtles and trees. Human life is not important to her. What a wonderful woman. pic.twitter.com/Ky4Ldjv6Xt — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) May 15, 2020

And not only does she thinks it’s what “Makes America Great,” she also thinks it’s “life-sustaining!”

I understand that Sorbo isn’t exactly the typical Hollywood guy — Planned Parenthood is pretty much presumed to be holy out there — but for many in America, this should be common sense.

Planned Parenthood is one of the most unethical charnel houses in America, one which launders the number of babies it aborts under the guise of providing health care for women. In fact, they say that’s only about 4 percent of the medical services they perform. Are you against women’s health, you misogynist?

Well no, not quite. But then again, that statistic is not even close to accurate.

How the abortion giant arrives at that “4 percent” number is pretty disingenuous.

“Planned Parenthood arrives at this false statistic by dividing the number of children it aborted (345,672) for the year by the number of ‘services’ the group provided (9.8 million),” Liberty Counsel, a pro-life nonprofit law group, said in a news release this January.

“This means when a woman visits a Planned Parenthood facility to obtain an abortion, she is also given a pregnancy test, an STI test, a cancer screening and contraception. Therefore, the abortion procedure would be considered 20 percent of the ‘services’ she received.

“This is why the group lists its annual ‘services’ as much higher than the number of patients it saw last year (2.4 million). Using this deceptive formula, the report manipulates the data to make it appear as if abortion is a tiny percent of its ‘services,’ though a much higher percentage of actual patients who visit Planned Parenthood facilities are there, first and foremost, to obtain an abortion.”

But then, this is hardly the most unethical thing about Planned Parenthood, between the selling of baby parts caught in the undercover videos by the Center for Medical Progress to what was witnessed inside the walls of one of their clinics by Abby Johnson, the subject of the film “Unplanned.”

What part of that makes America great, Gov. Whitmer?

Of course, that part will be elided over by politicians like Whitmer, who hide behind the women’s health excuse while conceding that they think abortion is health care — or, good grief, “life-sustaining.”

Kevin Sorbo is right.

This is a governor who has much more compassion for turtles and trees than she does for the most vulnerable form of human life: the unborn.

