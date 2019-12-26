SECTIONS
News
Print

Kevin Spacey Accuser Dies One Day After Spacey Suggests 'Killing with Kindness' in Creepy Video

By Jack Davis
Published December 26, 2019 at 12:02pm
Print

Actor Kevin Spacey issued a creepy message to the world on Christmas Eve, a day before a man who once accused Spacey of groping him committed suicide.

Geir Håkonsund, a spokesman for the family of Norwegian author Ari Behn, announced that Behn, 47, who had once been married to Norwegian Princess Martha Louise, had killed himself.

“It is with great sadness in our hearts that we, the very closest relatives of Ari Behn, must announce that he took his own life today. We ask for respect for our privacy in the time to come,” Håkonsund said in a statement, according to CNN.

Behn had alleged that in 2017, Spacey — who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple men — groped him under a table.

Although there is no indication that there was any connection between the suicide and the video, the timing of the two events and the creepy nature of the Spacey video led some media outlets, such as the Washington Examiner, to report them together.

TRENDING: Patriots Player Shuts Down Buttigieg's Christmas Message About Jesus Being a 'Refugee'

Eyebrows were also raised on social media.

In the video, Spacey appeared to be reprising his character of Frank Underwood from the Netflix TV series “House of Cards” while delivering a cryptic message.

The video opens with Spacey sitting by a fire in a Christmas sweater.

“It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back. And in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me,” he says.

RELATED: Woman Floored When Billionaire Bill Gates Turns Out To Be Her Secret Santa

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world,” Spacey goes on, with a dramatic mid-sentence pause.

“Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me,” he says.

Spacey then stares into the camera as though the following lines had an extra meaning.

“The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected,” he says, using an even more dramatic pause in the video’s final sentence. “You can kill them with kindness.”

The video closes with eerie music as Spacey stares into the fire.

The clip is Spacey’s second Christmas video and the more enigmatic of the two. Last year, that actor appeared to be defending himself from the sexual misconduct allegations that led to his ouster from “House of Cards.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Trump Slams Nancy Pelosi's 'Scam Impeachment' in Christmas Message
Kevin Spacey Accuser Dies One Day After Spacey Suggests 'Killing with Kindness' in Creepy Video
Troubled MLB Legend Manny Ramirez Says He Has Now 'Found God' and New Purpose in Life
Democratic Lawmakers Call for Removal of Robert E. Lee Statue at US Capitol
'Super Saturday' Sets Record as Largest Day of Shopping in US History
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×