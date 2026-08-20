Top Trump Admin Director Departs White House

Top White House staffer James Braid is departing the Trump administration in September, Punchbowl News first reported late Wednesday.

Braid is notably President Donald Trump’s longest-serving director of legislative affairs and previously served as the legislative director for then-Sen. J.D. Vance, according to Punchbowl News.

A White House official confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday morning that Braid is set to leave the administration in September.

It remains unclear exactly where Braid is going after he leaves his White House role.

Trump praised Braid in a Thursday Truth Social post, claiming that he has “played a critical role” in the administration’s “many accomplishments with Congress.”

Vance said in a Thursday statement posted to X that Braid “had one of the toughest jobs in the entire Administration as White House Legislative Director and delivered for President Trump at every turn.”

James Braid is brilliant and supremely hardworking. I often call James before press briefings for advice on legislative issues, and he’s always been there for me with sensible guidance. A great guy! https://t.co/20bQtD6KKZ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) August 20, 2026

“He played a critical role in all of the administration’s achievements in Congress: largest tax cut ever, resources to carry out President Trump’s historic immigration agenda and finish the border wall, defeating two Democratic shutdowns, a landmark first crypto bill, the fastest confirmation of the cabinet in decades and much more,” Vance said, adding that he is “very excited to see what he does next.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote in a Thursday X post that Braid “has served his country with distinction and led the White House’s Office of Legislative Affairs with extraordinary skill.”

“His great friendship, unwavering commitment, and tireless work ethic have helped House and Senate Republicans advance President Trump’s America First agenda in spite of our razor-thin majorities, and he has played an essential role in delivering historic results for the American people,” Johnson continued. “We wish James, his wife Melissa, and their family all the best in their next chapter.”

The news comes after Trump announced in an Aug. 12 Truth Social post that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is stepping down from her role at the end of August.

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