Key Biden Accuser Moves to Testify Against Him and the FBI - But Only if Safety Guaranteed

Tara Reade, who last month said she fled to Russia and sought asylum there to avoid danger from the U.S. government, has offered to testify on the subject of the weaponization of the government.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Reade accused President Joe Biden, for whom she worked in the 1990s when Biden was a U.S. senator, of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

On Tuesday, her London-based attorney, Jonathan Levy, sent a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan that described Reade as a “public interest whistleblower.” The Ohio Republican heads a subcommittee created this year to investigate alleged abuses of federal authority.

“Ms. Reade has previously indicated her willingness to testify under oath to the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government regarding the persecution she has suffered and continues to suffer at the hands of the federal government since she first went public in 2019 regarding her sexual abuse by then Senator Joseph Biden in 1993,” Levy wrote.

Of interest to Jordan’s panel, he said, was what took place after she spoke out.

“Among the most overt consequences of her coming forward in 2019 was a state investigation of alleged perjury in an unrelated matter,” Levy said. “This criminal investigation was purely political and questioned her undergraduate academic credentials and qualification to be a domestic violence victim advocate when in fact she held a JD degree from the Seattle University School of Law (2004).

“Even more ominously, she became a target of a federal grand jury in 2020. We do not know the purpose of the attached grand jury subpoena but the source, Twitter, was working closely with the FBI and CIA at the time to suppress information embarrassing to the Biden Family.”

Levy said Reade is in Moscow “seeking temporary asylum there due to her well-founded fear of imminent detention in the United States or a third country.”

“As she cannot appear in Washington, she nonetheless expresses her willingness to answer written questions or testify remotely. Ms. Reade really desires to testify before the subcommittee, please contact me so we can make arrangements,” the attorney wrote.

If Reade were to testify, it would be during the 2024 presidential campaign as Biden seeks re-election.

Attached to the letter was a July 2020 subpoena from the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of California to Twitter asking for information related to Reade’s Twitter accounts, including the name of the subscriber, the subscriber’s address and payment information related to the account. The information was to cover the period from April 1, 2019, to the date of the subpoena.

As noted by Axios, April 3, 2019, was the first time she spoke out against Biden, saying at the time that she thought he was guilty of inappropriate touching. On March 25, 2020, Reade made her first public allegation that Biden sexually assaulted her. Biden has denied Reade’s allegations.

Levy told the website HotAir that on the subject of in-person testimony, it was “unclear if she can be protected from retaliation.”

He said he felt Congress “cannot grant her that sort of immunity or protection” she would need from the federal government.

In December, the Daily Caller reported that Reade was informed of the 2020 subpoena by Hayden Schottlaender of Perkins Coie, a lawyer representing Twitter.

At the time, Schottlaender communicated with her via e-mail and told her Twitter planned to comply with the subpoena.

A HotAir report this month quoted Reade as saying that in the U.S. it was “very difficult to know if I’m safe or not,” adding, “I just didn’t want to walk home and walk into a cage or be killed.”

In May, she appeared in a video titled “A Statement and Press Conference from Tara Reade” that was produced by Sputnik International, a media outlet wholly owned by the Russian government.

“And from what I could see based on the cases and based on what was happening and sort of the push for them to not want me to testify, I felt that while this election is gearing up and there’s so much at stake, I’m almost better off here and just being safe,” Reade said.

“My dream is to live in both places, but it may be that I only live in this place and that’s OK,” she said.

