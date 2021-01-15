Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Key Biden Cabinet Pick Paid Over $1 Million to Company That Employs His Longtime Girlfriend

×
By Erin Coates
Published January 15, 2021 at 11:22am
Mewe Share P Share

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, President-elect Joe Biden’s labor secretary pick, has spent nearly $1.2 million on a boutique fundraising consulting firm that employs his longtime girlfriend.

Walsh’s campaign funneled the money to LB Strategies where his girlfriend, Lorrie Higgins, works as a fundraising consultant, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The payments were made through a contract that allows the firm to use the money to compensate its employees.

Walsh’s campaign sent a total of $888,750 to the firm from 2013 to March 2019, accounting for over half of the company’s political business, according to the Boston Globe.

Walsh’s aides told the Boston Globe that this was evidence of LB Strategies’ “expanding role in his political world.”

TRENDING: After Failed Attempt to Oust Trump with 25th Amendment, Dem Senator Says He's Now Looking at 14th to Boot GOP Lawmakers

“But the payments, and the ties to Walsh’s girlfriend, Lorrie Higgins, could create questionable political optics for the second-term mayor, analysts said,” the Boston Globe reported.

Higgins was brought onto the team shortly after Walsh’s campaign began paying the firm for its services.

When she was brought onboard, Higgins was one of only three individuals working at the firm at the same time. It is unclear how many employees it employs today.

Although Higgins’ work is not a violation of campaign finance rules, it could raise scrutiny if Walsh was in a competitive race for office.

Do you think there is something fishy about these payments?

“It’s the kind of thing that voters are concerned about. It looks like nepotism in some form,” Maurice Cunningham, a University of Massachusetts Boston professor said.

“It’s sort of an old-school way of doing things, and with politics changing rapidly, it sort of stands out. The [firm’s] other clients suggest that this is a very well-respected operation that does a very good job. But if you have a fund-raising firm that has three people, essentially, and one of them is your girlfriend, it suggests she has a larger role than people understood.”

Biden announced Walsh as his labor secretary pick last Friday, WCVB-TV reported.

“I look forward to working with you to deliver good jobs with dignity, security, with prosperity and purpose to all American families,” Walsh said in response.

The 53-year-old and former top union leader is a longtime friend and supporter of Biden.

RELATED: Get Ready: Biden's Day 1 Immigration Plans Revealed

“Marty knows worker power means not just protecting the right to unionize but encouraging unionization and collective bargaining,” Biden said.

“It means protecting pensions. Ensuring worker safety. Increasing the minimum wage. Ensuring workers are paid for the overtime they earned, like we fought to do in the Obama-Biden Administration, but this Administration weakened. And making sure that we have a trade policy where for every decision we make, unions are at the table, focused on winning good jobs for American workers.”

The Western Journal has reached out to Joe Biden’s transition team for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Scientists in 'Disbelief' After Discovering Dwarf Giraffes in Africa
Space Force Credited for Saving Lives of American Soldiers
New NASA Study Finds There May Be Far Fewer Galaxies Than We Thought
Mike Lindell Tweets Locked After CEO Posts Alleged 'Voter Fraud Evidence'
Obamagate Documents Ordered Declassified by President Trump in Last-Minute Move: Report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×