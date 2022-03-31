Share
News
Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, left, and Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona voted against David Weil, President Joe Biden's choice to head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division.
Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, left, and Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona voted against David Weil, President Joe Biden's choice to head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Bonnie Cash - Pool / Getty Images; Courtney Pedroza / Getty Images)

Key Biden Nominee Blocked by Senate After 3 Democrats Side with Republicans

 By Jack Davis  March 31, 2022 at 6:39am
Share

Three Senate Democrats on Wednesday torpedoed President Joe Biden’s controversial pick to head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division.

David Weil, first nominated in July, became the first Biden nominee to fail a Senate floor vote, according to Politico.

Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia joined the Senate’s 50 Republicans to defeat a motion that would have advanced Weil’s nomination.

Weil’s stalled nomination was revived in January when Senate Democrats used the absence of Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee to advance the nomination to the floor.

In January, a group of Republican senators called on Biden to scrap the nomination, which was facing headwinds at the time, according to a letter posted on the Americans for Tax Reform website.

Trending:
Key Biden Nominee Blocked by Senate After 3 Democrats Side with Republicans

“The lack of sufficient support for Dr. Weil’s [nomination] is not surprising given actions he took during the Obama Administration as Wage and Hour Administrator,” read the letter from Republican Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Tim Scott of South Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Jerry Moran of Kansas.

“Chief among the concerns with his record: promulgation of a job-killing overtime rule in 2016 that overstepped and was therefore struck down by the U.S. District Court; an arbitrarily strict standard for classification of independent contractors in 2015; and a destructive expansion of ‘joint employer’ definition in 2016 that led to a 93 percent increase in litigation,” the letter said.

ATR had been urging Sinema and Kelly to oppose Weil, highlighting what the group said would be the negative impacts on Arizona if he were confirmed.

Do you think Weil should have been confirmed?

“Weil would impose a California-style test to force independent contractors to reclassify as W-2 employees, a death blow to freelancers across Arizona. This policy has destroyed the livelihood of independent contractors throughout California,” the group said on its website.

“Weil wants to end Right to Work laws, forcing every Arizonan to choose between paying a union boss or putting food on the table,” ATR said.

“Weil has also attacked franchising, a business model that supports over 153,000 jobs and $5.5 billion in payroll in Arizona,” it said.

Related:
Alert: OSHA Suspends Enforcement of Vax Mandate After Fed Court Halts 'Staggeringly Overbroad' Order

The International Franchise Association also called for Weil not to be confirmed.

“IFA strongly urges all senators to oppose the nomination of David Weil to the Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor,” Michael Layman, the group’s senior vice president for government relations and public affairs, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Dr. Weil’s track record previously serving in this role and his ideological agenda leaves no doubt that his policies would harm the hundreds of thousands of local franchise businesses around the country and the 8.2 million workers they employ,” Layman said.

“At a time when we are counting on small businesses to rebuild our economy, we ask all senators to reject this flawed nomination and protect local businesses and their workers,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Video: Rep. Maxine Waters Sparks Outrage by Telling Homeless People to 'Go Home'
Key Biden Nominee Blocked by Senate After 3 Democrats Side with Republicans
Parents of US Veteran Imprisoned in Russia Accuse Biden of Breaking Promise He Made to Them
Economists Calculate Eye-Popping 'Inflation Tax' Bill Americans Are Facing in 2022
Leaked Letter from 'Outraged' Academy Execs Reveals Next Steps for Will Smith
See more...

Conversation