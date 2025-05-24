Key Figure from Biden's Past Called to Testify on Cancer Cover-Up

Members of the House Oversight Committee called on Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who served as the physician of now-former President Joe Biden, to testify on the previous commander-in-chief’s apparent cognitive decline.

Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky and the chair of the House Oversight Committee, wrote in a Thursday letter to O’Connor that lawmakers are currently probing “the accuracy, transparency, and credibility” of his medical assessments for Biden.

Though the Biden administration previously “stalled all attempts” to examine the accuracy of his reports, O’Connor has now been asked to testify “in light of mounting evidence that confirms the Committee’s initial observation that President Biden was significantly unwell while serving in office.”

O’Connor wrote in February 2024 that Biden was “a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Beyond years of indications that Biden’s physical and cognitive health were not sound, the 46th president noticeably fumbled his debate performance against President Donald Trump in June 2024, only a few months after the exam from O’Connor.

That led to the decision to drop out of his reelection campaign.

The House Oversight Committee “remains interested in whether your financial relationship with the Biden family affected your assessment of former President Biden’s physical and mental fitness,” the letter continued.

“Given your connections with the Biden family, the Committee seeks to understand if you contributed to an effort to hide former President Biden’s fitness to serve from the American people,” the document read.

Comer said in a statement that the alleged cover-up of Biden’s condition marks “a historic scandal” in American history.

“The American people deserve to know when this decline began, how far it progressed, and who was making critical decisions on his behalf,” Comer remarked.

The lawmaker alluded to Biden’s “key executive actions signed by autopen,” asserting that the executive orders signed with identical digital signatures throughout his tenure “must be examined” considering his lessened capacity.

“Today, we are calling on President Biden’s physician and former White House advisors to participate in transcribed interviews so we can begin to uncover the truth,” Comer added.

“In the last Congress, the Biden White House blocked these individuals from providing testimony to the Oversight Committee as part of the effort to cover-up Biden’s declining health. Any continued obstruction will be met with swift and decisive action,” he warned.

“The American people demand transparency and accountability now.”

The letter came on the same day that Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Republican from Texas who previously served as physician to the president, questioned the competence of O’Connor.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor worked for me when I was the Director of the White House Medical Unit. He was Vice President Biden’s doctor then and was borderline competent at the time. The only reason I didn’t get rid of him was because he was untouchable and protected by the Biden… pic.twitter.com/HOEHMQed6b — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 22, 2025

Jackson claimed that O’Connor only had his position because “he was untouchable and protected by the Biden family.”

The lawmaker argued that “he was not there to tell the truth, or apparently to provide good medical care.”

