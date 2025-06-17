Share
President Donald Trump is joined in the Oval Office by administration officials, from left, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.
President Donald Trump is joined in the Oval Office by administration officials, from left, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Key Member of Trump Administration Hospitalized: Breaking Report

 By Jack Davis  June 17, 2025 at 3:22pm
The details are very sparse, but one news report said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was hospitalized Tuesday.

According to CNN, which cited sources it did not name, Noem was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The report did not name the hospital.

Noem was conscious while she was at the hospital and spoke to her security detail, CNN reported.

CNN said it sought comment from DHS on Noem’s hospitalization but had not yet received a reply.

A report posted by CBS said that Noem had an allergic reaction.

“Trump’s homeland security secretary Kristi Noem was taken to a DC hospital today but is OK, sources told @CBSNews.  Noem apparently had an allergic reaction. She is recovering, officials said,” CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted.

Noem is 53, according to an official biography.

In 2022, while she was governor of South Dakota, Noem underwent successful back surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, according to KMIT-TV.

“Governor Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She underwent successful surgery and is well on her way to a full recovery,” Dr. Mohamad Bydon, her surgeon, said at the time.

“Surgery was successful, and I am thankful that I am on the road to making a full recovery,” Noem said at the time.

“As part of that recovery, I have to abide by certain limitations on my activity in order to allow my back to heal properly. In the short term, this will include amount of standing I can do and the amount of travel that I can partake,” she said then.

Noem has been in the news lately over the antics of Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California, who interrupted her news conference Thursday in Los Angeles and lunged toward the podium.

“We were conducting a press conference to update everyone on the enforcement actions that are ongoing to bring peace to the city of Los Angeles,” Noem told Fox News.

“This man burst into the room, started lunging toward the podium, interrupting me, and elevating his voice, and was stopped,” she recounted

“Coming into a press conference like this is political theater. It’s wrong and it does a disservice to this country and the people who live here,” the secretary argued.

