The shadows of Benghazi are back.

With Democrats and the mainstream media already declaring former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the disputed 2020 election, one of the most notorious names behind the 2012 presidential contest is looking for a return to a White House position.

And she expects Americans not to remember a thing.

Obama administration United Nations Ambassador and National Security Advisor Susan Rice told MSNBC on Wednesday she is “very open” to serving in a White House overseen by a President Joe Biden.

“I’m not going to get into any kind of personnel issues,” Rice told the leftist network’s Andrea Mitchell (Breitbart News has the video here).

“I’ve said many times and in different contexts that I am very glad that we have Joe Biden and Kamala Harris coming to the White House.

“They are going to bring compassionate, responsible effective leadership. And if they think I can be helpful to them in any particular capacity, then I’m very open to serving.”

That’s the classic case of playing coy in Washington. Rice might as well have rung a cowbell while wearing a sandwich board begging “hire me” outside Biden’s Delaware basement bunker.

Rice is an old hand in the Democratic ruling class, but for many Americans, her most prominent public appearance was her star turn on a series of Sunday talk shows days after the Sept. 11, 2012, terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including the country’s ambassador.

On national television, then-U.N. Ambassador Rice told the American people that the attack stemmed from Muslim outrage over an internet video that virtually no one had seen, in a calculated tactic to improve then-President Barack Obama’s re-election chances in November.

As CBS News reported on Nov. 15, 2020 — nine days safely removed from Obama’s re-election victory — Rice claimed she was merely passing on “talking points” generated by the CIA.

Coming from a woman who was part of the presidential inner circle, it’s a difficult statement to believe. Coming from an administration with an obvious motive to cover up a terrorist attack less than two months before a national election, it’s almost impossible.

But that’s exactly the kind of performance from top officials that Americans contemplating the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency would do well to bear in mind.

A return to the foreign policy failures of the Obama-Biden administration would likely mean more Benghazis in the future.

Rice’s obvious effrontery at the end of the Mitchell interview, though, was almost eclipsed by what came before it.

In castigating Trump’s unwillingness to concede the election and invite Biden and his minions into White House strategic briefings, Rice avoided the sabotage of the then-incoming Trump administration by the Obama White House in 2016 — including her own role in it.

Check out the interview here. No viewer would ever guess that this is the same woman who clearly helped plan — then cover up — the Obama administration’s plot to handicap the Trump presidency from Day One.

“This is the most irresponsible leadership during a transition that I think any of us have seen in our lifetimes, if not in the history of the Republic,” Rice said.

Rice told Mitchell she has participated in three presidential transitions — as an incoming and outgoing member.

“What you want to do is share information and intelligence transparently,” she said. “It’s virtually impossible for any incoming team to prepare for threats or contingencies if they have no basis to understand they may be coming.”

Then she got to the real howler.

“There’s many different ways in which a transition that doesn’t happen appropriately does harm not only to our democracy, but to the well-being and the safety and the national security of the American people,” Rice said.

With every word, she damned herself further.

This is the same Susan Rice who was part of the Obama administration’s plot against then-incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. The same Susan Rice who wrote an email to herself dated Jan. 20, 2017, the very day Trump was being sworn into office, that was clearly an attempt to paint a picture of propriety on a White House meeting that occurred two weeks earlier discussing the incipient “Russia collusion” narrative that was going to plague the Trump presidency.

In short, when the Obama crowd pretended to be working with Team Trump but was in reality stabbing it in the back at every opportunity.

By Rice’s own words to Mitchell on Wednesday, those machinations during the 2016-17 transition were a “harm not only to our democracy, but to the well-being and the safety and the national security of the American people.”

As the Benghazi attack proved — when the Obama administration’s lies started before the smoke had cleared, with American bodies still in the field — the well-being, safety and the national security of the American people is a distant second to Democrats behind the primary pursuit of political power.

The Obama “transition” to Trump was a study in treachery, that endangered national security — and poisoned the nation’s politics probably for decades to come.

And the idea of her returning to the White House in any cabinet-level post is already facing stiff opposition — especially if Republicans hold onto control of the Senate.

Tom Cotton: I Cannot Imagine GOP Senate Would Confirm Susan Rice to Any Biden Post https://t.co/scH44E2VAQ via @BreitbartNews — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) November 17, 2020

Susan Rice has a documented history of deception: A woman who put herself on national television to sell a lie to the American people in 2012, who put her fingers on a keyboard to do the same in 2017, and who did it again on Wednesday in an interview with the ever-accommodating Andrea Mitchell.

And now, with the looming potential of a Joe Biden presidency, she’s back in political life.

If she stays, be on the lookout for the next Benghazi. It’s a good bet it won’t be far behind.

Americans need to remember that.

