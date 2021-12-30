Key Scientist Behind mRNA Vaccines Kicked Off Twitter After Speaking Out Against COVID Vax

Robert Malone, an infectious disease expert who boasts credit as one of the inventors of the mRNA vaccine, has been booted from Twitter after sharing a link to a video that claimed Pfizer’s shot may do more harm than good.

Twitter’s pandemic-related content policy bans posts that “may mislead people about the nature of the COVID-19 virus; the efficacy and/or safety of preventative measures, treatments, or other precautions to mitigate or treat the disease; official regulations, restrictions, or exemptions pertaining to health advisories; or the prevalence of the virus or risk of infection or death associated with COVID-19.”

This week, Twitter suspended Malone, who authored a critical early study on the potential of mRNA technology but has become one of the prime thought criminals of the pandemic.

On Substack, Malone said of his Twitter ban that “we all knew it would happen eventually.”

“Today it did. Over a half million followers gone in a blink of an eye,” he wrote. “That means I must have been on the mark, so to speak. Over the target. It also means we lost a critical component in our fight to stop these vaccines being mandated for children and to stop the corruption in our governments, as well as the medical-industrial complex and pharmaceutical industries.”

As The Atlantic detailed in an August hit piece, Malone gained a following during the pandemic due to his assertion that the COVID-19 vaccine was too speedily developed and distributed and that it is imprudent to administer it to the general population rather than only to those at high risk from the virus.

As he told the outlet and made clear to his growing internet following, he is not opposed to vaccinations at all, as he is a virologist and vaccine researcher himself.

His views on the COVID-19 vaccine, which certainly resonate with many Americans, directly challenge the establishment narrative on its safety and efficacy among the general population.

While The Atlantic makes a solid case that Malone perhaps exaggerates his role as the inventor of the mRNA vaccine and seems rather embittered over some intellectual theft he claims he was the victim of earlier in his career, the best the publication has to offer by way of refuting his claims about the vaccine is what the very institutions he is criticizing say about it.

“His objections to the Pfizer and Moderna shots have to do mostly with their expedited approval process and with the government’s system for tracking adverse reactions. Speaking as a doctor, he would probably recommend their use only for those at highest risk from COVID-19. Everyone else should be wary, he told me, and those under 18 should be excluded entirely,” Tom Bartlett wrote.

Bartlett then parenthetically noted that “a June 23 statement from more than a dozen public-health organizations and agencies strongly encouraged all eligible people 12 and older to get vaccinated, because the benefits ‘far outweigh any harm.’”

He also casually mentioned that Malone is “frustrated that, as he sees it, complaints about side effects are being ignored or censored in the nationwide push to increase vaccination rates,” a frustration that, again, many Americans might share. Ironically, Bartlett didn’t bother to offer any kernels from the people Malone says are being ignored or censored.

One could easily argue that this piece from a major media outlet only serves to strengthen Malone’s case that his opinions are being deliberately suppressed by the establishment media complex.

I’m not a doctor, nor do I have any experience that even vaguely resembles researching infectious diseases and mRNA technology or consulting pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development. I do, however, have the kind of cursory understanding of how science works that I would have imagined anyone who managed to finish high school would have.

There have been, and likely forever will be, staunch disagreements between all the different people who do “the science.” There have always been those in the minority and those in the majority, and these learned folks have long duked it out in public and academic settings.

I mean, that’s just how it’s worked throughout human history. And by no means have the minority figures disdained by the establishment always been wrong. It is quite consistent with “science” to at least admit that the possibility exists that the majority could, in theory, be wrong about some things.

Science is not the infallible oracle that those holding the establishment views portray it as. It is the practice of drawing conclusions about the natural world through observation and experimentation. It not only allows for but necessitates varying opinions and hypotheses being shared, discussed and tested.

This has been my most pressing concern throughout the last year and a half: So much censorship and selective reporting have been applied to those expressing concerns about the official conclusions regarding where the virus originated, how it is communicated and prevented, the efficacy of lockdowns and masks, various treatment options, and now the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine that it is impossible to know whether those dissident views are entirely wrong or simply inconvenient to certain powerful entities.

The Atlantic’s hit piece on Malone refuted his assertions by highlighting their appeal to “alternative media sources” and the fact that the very same scientific community he is questioning says he’s wrong. This by no means proves that Malone is correct and credible, but it also does nothing to prove he is incorrect and unreliable. Do we let accused murderers off the hook because they say a witness is wrong? Of course not.

The Atlantic unwittingly bolstered the case that disparate views on the vaccine are being dismissed and belittled by publications exactly like itself. Now Malone has been silenced by the information overlords at Twitter as well.

You don’t have to agree with a single thing Malone says to recognize that it is dangerous to shut his ideas down and fallaciously refute his credibility at a time when accountability from the scientific community and public health officials should be of the utmost importance.

These days, “science” has become a false idol. We cannot forget that if we’re not allowed to question it, it’s not “science.” It’s dogma.

Be skeptical of all the information you take in, and don’t ever stop asking questions.

