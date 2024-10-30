Share
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion during a campaign stop in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion during a campaign stop in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Key Swing State Moves from Toss-Up to Lean Republican, Other States Shifting, Too

 By Randy DeSoto  October 29, 2024 at 6:55pm
Fox News moved Arizona from toss-up to lean Republican on Tuesday in its last Power Rankings before the Nov. 5 election between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

The change came the same day a new poll released by Data Orbital showed Trump ahead of Harris among likely voters in the Grand Canyon State 49.7 percent to 41.9 percent.

The Orbital survey also showed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake taking the lead over Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego, a closer 45.2 to 44.5 percent.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 26-28 with 550 voters, with a margin of error of +/- 4.26 percent.

“In eight high-quality polls conducted in this state since August, Trump has been ahead in seven. His edge has been between 1-6 points,” Fox News reported.

“That advantage does not exist for Harris or Trump in any other battleground state. Immigration continues to be a highly important issue in Arizona, which shares a border with Mexico,” the news outlet added.

A Wall Street Journal swing states survey conducted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8 found that 25 percent of Arizona voters listed immigration as their top issue in the presidential race.

Will Trump win on Nov. 5?

Trump has a 10 percentage point lead over Harris on the issue with Arizonans. The poll was conducted among 600 registered voters in the state.

Fox concluded while Arizona is still a highly competitive race, “statewide polling has been directionally consistent and immigration reigns supreme. Arizona moves from Toss Up to Lean R.”

In addition to Arizona, the latest New Hampshire Journal/Praecones Analytica poll released Sunday found Trump with a slight edge over Harris, 50.2 to 49.8 percent in the Granite State. The survey was conducted from Oct. 24 to 26 with 622 registered voters. It has a margin of error of  +/- 5.12 percent, Newsweek reported.

The Five-Thirty-Eight average of polls in New Hampshire shows Trump narrowing Harris’ lead from 7 percent on Oct. 1 to 5.2 percent on Oct. 29.

Other non-swing state potential pickups for Trump include New Mexico and Virginia.

In New Mexico, the race has narrowed slightly, according to the Five-Thirty-Eight average from Oct. 1, when Harris held an 8.4 percent edge, to a 7.1 percent now. Trump plans to hold a rally in Albuquerque on Thursday.

The Republican is also slated for a rally in Virginia on Saturday, again where Harris’ lead has narrowed slightly to 49.9 to 43.6 percent.

Republican National Committee political director James Blair told Fox News on Tuesday that the network is right that the polling is looking good for Trump overall in the swing states and particularly in Arizona.

Further, he said it is also worth noting that the polling doesn’t necessarily pick up “the voter registration gains for Republicans in Arizona, specifically, which is also a national trend.”

Blair explained that Republicans had about a 130,000 registered voter advantage over Democrats in Arizona in 2020. Now it is over 280,000.

The state went for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 by just over 10,000 votes, the narrowest win for the president in any of the swing states.

Blair went on to argue that pollsters tend to set their samples using the 2020 party electorate breakdown as a guide, but since that election, Arizona and other battleground states have moved three to five percent to the right.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




