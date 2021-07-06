Path 27
Commentary

Keystone Pipeline Developer Seeks $15 Billion in Damages Over Biden's Decision to Cancel Project

Cameron Arcand July 6, 2021 at 1:09pm
The developer of the Keystone Pipeline is taking legal action to fight back against the Biden administration’s Inauguration Day order to cancel the project as part of its efforts to combat climate change.

TC Energy, a Canadian company, announced in a news release that it had filed a notice of intent to bring a claim against the Biden administration under the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“TC Energy will be seeking to recover more than US$15 billion in damages that it has suffered as a result of the U.S. Government’s breach of its NAFTA obligations,” the release stated.

“The Notice of Intent was filed with the U.S. Department of State.”

This course of action is completely justified. President Joe Biden’s reckless decision to scrap the pipeline killed over a thousand jobs on the spot.

The project had the potential to provide even more work for blue-collar workers. TC Energy estimated up to 11,000 jobs would have been created if the project had been followed all the way through.

Yet Biden claimed in his executive order that “the Keystone XL pipeline disserves the U.S. national interest.”

“The United States and the world face a climate crisis,” he said. “That crisis must be met with action on a scale and at a speed commensurate with the need to avoid setting the world on a dangerous, potentially catastrophic, climate trajectory.”

It didn’t even take Biden a single day in office to launch a direct attack on workers.

Should President Biden have cancelled the Keystone Pipeline?

He is pushing a horribly one-sided view of the fossil fuel industry that ignores the average Americans who depend on it.

And let’s not forget how he completely blindsided the unions that endorsed him in the 2020 election.

“Let me be very clear: When built with union labor by the men and women of the United Association, pipelines like Keystone XL remain the safest and most efficient modes of energy transportation in the world. Sadly, the Biden Administration has now put thousands of union workers out of work,” Mark McManus, president of the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters, said in a January statement.

“For the average American family, it means energy costs will go up and communities will no longer see the local investments that come with pipeline construction,” he continued.

The reality is that Democratic leaders will choose Ivy League-educated climate change alarmists over blue-collar Americans any day of the week.

Politicians who actively seek to destroy the fossil fuel industry without a viable alternative in place see union workers as nothing more than a voter group.

TC Energy has every right to seek damages for the president’s job-killing executive order.

The Biden administration keeps thinking it can get away with swift unilateral actions to further its agenda, and it’s about time the private sector held it accountable.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Conversation