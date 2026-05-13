Keystone XL Pipeline 2.0: Trump Signs Permit for Massive New US-Canada Oil Pipeline - Some of 42,000 Jobs Biden Killed Could Return

President Donald Trump issued an executive order recently that will allow an oil pipeline to be built between the United States and Canada.

During his first term, Trump approved the Keystone XL pipeline that would have transported more than 800,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta, Canada, to the Texas Gulf Coast.

However, on his first day in office in January 2021, President Joe Biden cancelled the pipeline, citing climate change concerns.

“Leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my Administration’s economic and climate imperatives,” Biden wrote in his executive order.

A 2022 report issued by Biden’s Energy Department conceded that the number of construction jobs lost due to the cancellation of the project was 42,100, or 21,050 per year, during the two-year scope of the pipeline project.

Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee said in a November 2022 news release that Biden’s decision resulted in 11,000 lost American jobs.

President Biden has waged war on American energy production and jobs since DAY ONE in office. He even said it himself.@POTUS: “No more drilling. There is no more drilling. I haven’t formed any new drilling.” pic.twitter.com/8WXW2j0Z78 — Energy and Commerce Committee (@HouseCommerce) November 7, 2022

But on April 30 of this year, Trump issued an executive order authorizing a new pipeline running from Canada into Wyoming.

“The Canadian portion of the project revives the part of the Keystone XL that was previously built and has been sitting idle. On the American side, the pipeline would take a different route than the Keystone XL, running 645 miles through Montana to Guernsey, Wyoming,” according to Just the News.

President Trump signed a permit to authorize a new pipeline expansion to move more Canadian oil from Alberta Canada to refineries in the USA. Biden did everything he could to block these types of pipelines. Now the companies need to focus on getting these pipelines finished… pic.twitter.com/CE6wmht0sC — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) May 1, 2026

Reuters reported that oil companies have already committed to transporting 400,000 barrels of oil per day through the proposed pipeline, which is 72 percent of its 550,000 barrel per day capacity. Normally, construction begins when there is an 80 percent commitment for the pipeline’s capacity.

Trump noted while signing his executive order that his administration is taking an entirely different approach to pipeline construction than Biden’s did.

“They wouldn’t sign a pipeline deal, and we had pipelines going up,” Trump said.

Biden received significant criticism when he gave Russia the go-ahead to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Western Europe in May 2021 by waiving U.S. sanctions that Trump had put in place.

He came under further fire in late 2021 and into 2022 when gas prices shot up, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Former Keystone XL worker Neal Crabtree told Fox News in March 2022 that “we tried to warn this administration back when they canceled the Keystone Pipeline” that Biden was “canceling national security, foreign policy, and energy.”

Crabtree noted that long before Russia attacked Ukraine, gas prices had been climbing. At one point in November 2021, the increases created so much political noise that Biden released oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try to bring down prices.

“Even if we can fix the Ukrainian problem, the prices are still going up,” he said.

Biden’s “policies have everything to do with the rising fuel prices in this country today,” Crabtree said. Although the pipeline was still in the construction stage, Biden’s decision was a shot across the bow of the energy sector.

“There’s no energy company going to spend the money to develop a new lease if they can’t build a pipeline to move the project,” he explained.

Thankfully, Trump understands this, too, and he’s taken action to remedy yet another problem needlessly created by Biden.

Additionally, U.S. oil production is up nearly 500,000 barrels per day since Trump took office in January 2025, which resulted in gas prices dropping to a five-year low in December, prior to the outbreak of the war with Iran.

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