Khaled Awad Arrested in Brutal Stabbing of Boston Rabbi Outside of School

Erin Coates July 2, 2021 at 12:56pm
Boston police have identified a suspect in the brutal stabbing of a rabbi outside of a Massachusetts school Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as Khaled Awad, was arrested on Chestnut Hill Avenue shortly after the stabbing outside the Shaloh House school, WCVB-TV reported.

Awad is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court and faces charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski was stabbed eight times in the Brighton Common park near Shaloh House, according to Rabbi Dan Rodkin, the executive director of the school.

Awad allegedly approached the rabbi while he was sitting on the steps of the school and talking on the phone.

The suspect pointed his gun at the rabbi and demanded Noginski to hand him his car keys and get in the car, according to Rodkin.

Nowinski ran to the park across the street where Awad allegedly followed him and stabbed him.

There was a Shaloh House summer camp program in session during the attack and the facility went into lockdown once staff became aware of the situation.

“At no point during the incident were any of the children in danger,” a note to the schoolchildren’s parents read.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey released a statement on Twitter wishing the rabbi a speedy recovery.

“An attack on one member of our community is an attack on us all,” she tweeted.

“There is no place for antisemitism or racism in Massachusetts, and no one should live in fear of violence.”

Nowinski is recovering from the attack in a Boston area hospital and is in stable condition, according to WCVB.

Investigators have not yet identified a motive for the stabbing.

“This afternoon’s horrific stabbing of a rabbi outside of Shaloh House, a sacred house of worship and Jewish Day School in Brighton, MA, has sent a shockwave of fear and anxiety throughout the community,” ADL New England Regional Director Robert Trestan said in a statement.

“As this investigation unfolds, we call for full transparency so that the community gets answers as to why a Jewish rabbi was stabbed outside his house of worship.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
