'I'd Kick His A**': 2024 GOP Candidate Wants to Jump in the UFC Octagon with Trump

Current GOP candidate Chris Christie believes he could take former President Donald Trump in a literal fight.

The former governor of New Jersey was asked Thursday by host Piers Morgan during the show “Piers Morgan Uncensored” who would be victorious in the hypothetical battle.

“If you and Trump got in the ring — he loves his UFC and stuff like that, right? — If he got on the Octogon, you and him, who’d win?” Morgan said.

“Come on,” Christie retorted. “The guy’s 78 years old — I’d kick his a**.”

The question stemmed from the maybe-fight between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The two social media titans have been going back and forth since June 20, when Musk wrote on Twitter, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

And that statement caused Zuckerberg to take to his Instagram story with “Send Me Location” in reference to where the fight would happen.

Musk quipped back with “Vegas Octagon” and stated he has a special move called “The Walrus.”

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023



Christie stated, “I can’t wait for that one,” on the potential Musk vs. Zuckerberg showdown.

“Did you see that picture of Zuckerberg? Looking pretty buff,” Christie said. “If I were Elon, I’d be a little bit worried.”

Morgan later asked, “Would you be prepared to be on the undercard, you against Trump?”

“Look,” Christie began. “I’ll fight Donald Trump anywhere he wants. In any arena he wants — whether it’s on a debate stage or in the Octagon.”

Christie is a frequent critic of the former president. He was booed in June for his criticism of Trump at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference in Washington, D.C.

“I’m running because he’s let us down,” he said during the event and claimed Trump exhibited a “failure of leadership.”

Trump is currently the front-runner with a double-digit lead over his closest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Christie has been polling in the single digits since he announced his candidacy.

