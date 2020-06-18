Two weeks ago, CNN’s Chris Cuomo humiliated himself on live television by asking his detractors to “please show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.”

This weekend, a TikTok user took Cuomo up on his offer as he ate ramen noodles by putting up a Google search of the phrase “first amendment” on the screen and circling the portion of the First Amendment that discusses “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.”

Taking a break from eating the ramen noodles, the young man delivered this burn to the CNN anchor: “It’s the First Amendment. You just got to look it up, Mr. Cuomo.” Perhaps he, rather than Cuomo, should have his own show on prime-time TV.

Considering his educational credentials, Cuomo should not have to “look it up.” The younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo received a law degree from Fordham University in 1995.

This is hardly the first time Cuomo has humiliated himself on national TV. Back in November, he made an effort to lend credibility to the narrative peddled by David Holmes, a bureaucrat who claimed to hear a phone call between President Donald Trump and American Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland that was not on speakerphone.

Desperate to prove Trump’s assertion that there was “no way Holmes could have heard the call between himself and Sondland” wrong, Cuomo decided to give his mother a phone call on live TV without putting it on speakerphone. He asked his mother to say hello to him and his colleague Dana Bash.

Unable to get a response from his mother, Cuomo briefly put the phone on speaker. As he asked her to say hello to Bash again, he once again turned the speakerphone off. At this point, Bash said hello to Mrs. Cuomo but the audience could not hear a response.

Just last week, Cuomo made another major fumble. As he attempted to criticize the Trump economy, he used data from 2016. To those who have forgotten, Trump did not take office until 2017.

It was obvious to anyone watching that the graphics he put up on the screen to help make the case against the Trump economy came from 2016. It looks like Cuomo either needs new producers or a pair of glasses. Maybe he can hire this Tik Tok user as a producer.

The entertaining 15-second video proves that you don’t need a suit and tie or a law degree to be smart. All you need is common sense or the ability to use Google.

Having a law degree from an elite Northeastern university has not prevented Cuomo from acting like a #TVClown. The Rasmussen polling firm used that term to describe Cuomo after the CNN host said that “no respectable organization” uses Rasmussen polls.

Earlier this year, Cuomo went on his Sirius XM radio show and proclaimed that “I don’t like what I do professionally … I don’t think it’s worth my time.” Then maybe it’s time he puts himself out of his misery and turns the 9:00 p.m. hour on CNN over to our Tik Tok user.

As for what Cuomo could do instead, he has a law degree so he could go back to practicing law. Based on his astonishing lack of knowledge of the First Amendment, though, it’s possible no respectable firm would want to hire him.

He could also follow in the footsteps of his father and brother and join the arena of politics. After all, even Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, knows that the CNN anchor has an overt anti-Trump bias, one of the prerequisites for serving in Democratic politics.

Based on Cuomo’s well-documented passion for working out, he might have a future as a personal trainer:

Cuomo has plenty of career options to choose from. He can probably leave the journalism to someone who knows a little something about the First Amendment.

