“Kid Rock, Bill Maher and Donald Trump walk into the White House” may sound like the beginning of a peculiar joke, but it might be a better descriptor for reality, believe it or not.

And the man born Robert James Ritchie appears to have been the catalyst for it.

In a fairly stunning scoop, Fox News reported that noted liberal HBO host Maher will meet Trump for a sit-down at the White House, thanks to Kid Rock.

“Maher revealed to fellow comedian Andrew Schulz that Maher agreed to Kid Rock’s offer to introduce him to his political foe, in an exchange that will air on Sunday’s installment of Maher’s ‘Club Random‘ podcast,” Fox reported.

“Kid Rock was here a couple of weeks ago, and he said, ‘I want you to meet Trump.’ He said, ‘I’m gonna take you to the White House.’ So now we’re gonna do that,” Maher reportedly told Schulz.

To say that this is an interesting meeting would be an understatement.

Maher, a proud liberal but a critic of far-leftism, has always been an interesting case when it comes to media figures.

As mentioned above, Maher is a clear and outspoken liberal.

He’s very much on the left’s side when it comes to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and he’s aggressively pro-abortion, just to provide two examples of his liberalism. But he’s also very much pro-Israel and anti-wokeness.

(Interestingly, despite slamming Hamas supporters in the past, Maher also criticized Trump over the issue of ICE detaining a pro-Palestinian agitator, according to Fox. It’s one of many times Maher’s criticized Trump.)

And yet it’s still hard to shake the image of Trump sitting down with an honest-to-goodness liberal like Maher — especially if the lyricist behind songs like “American Bad A**” and “Cowboy” is the one who brokered it.

Maher, again to his minimal credit, seems unafraid of the inevitable backlash he faces for speaking to Trump.

“And there will be lots of people on the left who will be like, ‘How dare you talk to this man.’ It’s like f*** you, I’m not playing this game that you mean girls play,” Maher told Schulz, Fox reported. “‘Oh, you know what? You can’t sit at my lunch table, because I’m just not talking to you.’ Not talking to you? You lost the election. Who the f*** do you think you have to talk to?”

Maher did note that “It’s one thing if you win it. It’s another thing if you lose it.”

Just to provide an example of the hysteria that will assuredly await Maher for speaking to Trump, you don’t even have to go back that far.

As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, comedian Mark Maron has taken particular issue with Maher for daring to say that he agreed with “some of the things” Trump has accomplished this term.

“All these people that are still sort of speaking about this as if it’s a presidency. It’s like, when are you guys going to wake the f*** up?” Maron said on his podcast, referring to anyone who dared to normalize Trump.

Look, Maher can and has been a flaming idiot on a number of topics. His criticisms of Trump are usually as nonsensical as the woke leftists he himself often derides.

But it’s also inarguable that the country would be in a far better place if actual liberals like Maher hadn’t let their side get hijacked by the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezes and Jasmine Crocketts of the world.

For whatever faults Maher has, he does appear to adhere to the once-liberal tenet of, “I disagree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” and that’s a no-go for leftism.

But it does appear to be a go for men like Kid Rock and Donald Trump — leading to what will surely be one of the oddest, and perhaps most interesting, White House interviews in quite some time.

