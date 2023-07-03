Kid Rock Concertgoers Have Brutal News for Anheuser-Busch for 4th of July: 'Anything But Bud Light'

As a scientific survey, it comes up short, but the message comes through loud and clear.

A roving camera interviewing the crowd at a Kid Rock concert Saturday in Nashville asked the audience members what brand of beer they were drinking this Fourth of July weekend.

Maybe, as any Kid Rock fan could have predicted, the question should have been what they’re not drinking.

“Anything but Bud Light” was the theme of the occasion — maybe not a surprise considering the show was billed as a stop on Rock’s “No Snowflakes Summer Concert” tour.

“Say no to Bud Light,” as one man interviewed said.

“What is Bud Light? Never heard of her,” another quipped.

“No Bud Light. No Bud Light,” a woman said. “Not here. Can’t do it.”

Now, showing up at a public gathering and cherry-picking quotes from the crowd is one of the oldest dodges in the journalism business. And, obviously, a Kid Rock concert is pretty hostile territory for Bud Light these days.

(Back in April, when the star published a video in which he emptied the magazine of an MP5 rifle into boxes of the beer, he proved beyond question how he felt about the product. His obscenities at the end of the video sealed things.)

But it’s not like this is happening in a vacuum. Bud Light, once the nation’s most popular beer, is on the rocks.

In May, its sales were down nearly 30 percent from the same point last year. Across the country, news reports have abounded about once-loyal consumers turning their backs on Bud Light in unprecedented numbers. The company has told wholesalers it would buy back its own product after the expiration date passes.

(One unexpected consequence of the controversy is that many, possibly millions, of beer drinkers learned that beer even had an expiration date.)

That’s not only cost parent company Anheuser Busch money, it’s cost real people real jobs.

And it’s all thanks to a disastrous advertising campaign with a “transgender” social media influencer who’s making millions by publicly claiming to be a woman (and insulting women in the process).

The fact that the advertising executive behind the partnership with the woefully misguided (or mendacious) Dylan Mulvaney publicly expressed how she was trying to change the beer’s “fratty” image didn’t help matters either.

Well, Bud Light has changed its image, all right, from an all-American beverage that could be enjoyed across the board into a lightning rod that’s attracting fire from all sides in the culture wars (even the gay and trans crowd is boycotting it now for being insufficiently committed to the cause).

No one was looking to Bud Light, or any other beer, to take a stand in the ongoing assault by leftist radicals, unhinged transgenders and political opportunists of every stripe on millennia-old concepts of humanity, but Bud Light bosses chose to go all in.

Whatever response might have been anticipated, a national boycott-by-consensus of former Bud Light fans disgusted with the brand is what ensued.

The roving interviews at the Kid Rock concert wouldn’t satisfy even the minimal standards of a statistically valid poll, but every American who sees the video understands the context. And the brutal message comes through loud and clear:

As one man put it at about the 1-minute mark of the video: “I ain’t drinkin’ Bud Light no more.”

Message received, loud and clear.

