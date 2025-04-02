Kid Rock said that the private meeting he orchestrated between President Donald Trump and liberal commentator Bill Maher Monday resulted in one of the “neatest days in my life.”

“It could not have been better. Everyone was so surprised, so pleasant,” he told Fox News on Tuesday morning.

“The most shocking thing to me was, Bill’s obviously a very big liberal, been very hard on the president, but he’s donated a lot of money to other politicians – [Joe] Biden, [Hillary] Clinton, [Barack] Obama – [yet] he had never been to the White House, and the president was so gracious,” the singer added.

Kid Rock (whose real name is Robert Ritchie) recounted that Trump took Maher on a tour of the private residence, including the Lincoln Bedroom, to show him a copy of the Gettysburg Address, handwritten and signed by the 16th president.

He noted in a Tuesday night interview on the Fox News program “Hannity” that both Trump and Maher “have extremely deep knowledge of American history. Both very smart guys.”

During his Tuesday morning interview, “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Kid Rock what Trump and Maher talked about.

Kid Rock responded that they discussed things they had in common, like “ending wokeness” and “securing the border.”

“The president was asking him what he thought about policy going on with Iran and Israel and things. It just blew my mind. I was very proud,” Kid Rock said.

Maher, who is part Jewish, is a big supporter of Israel.

Asked if he felt Maher gained a better appreciation of Trump following the dinner, Kid Rock answered, “100 percent.”

Fox Host Sean Hannity pushed the performer for further details about the visit than he had revealed on earlier interviews.

He shared that Maher had been nervous when he first met Trump in the Oval Office and asked for a drink. The White House staff obliged, bringing him a margarita, per his request. Kid Rock drank a beer.

He recounted that Maher soon loosened up and was very funny during the dinner, which included the three of them and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White.



One issue that came out was Trump floating the idea of serving a third term, which Kid Rock intimated may have been a point of contention between the president and Maher, but he did not give details.

It is not clear how serious Trump is about the issue, but he has a history of trolling the media just to get a reaction.

Hannity questioned Kid Rock on whether he thought Maher would say positive things about Trump on his “Real Time” program when discussing the meeting.

“I think he’s going to say nice things about the president,” Kid Rock answered. “No, he’s not going to have a MAGA hat on and he’s probably not going to vote Republican any time in his lifetime.”

KID ROCK PLAYING PIANO AT THE WHITE HOUSE 🎹 In 1938, this grand piano was presented to President Franklin D. Roosevelt for the White House by the Steinway family. It’s the 300,000th Steinway, a mahogany showcase with gilded eagles.

@KidRock now joins history with many… pic.twitter.com/EYf5VJn5Kh — Jenny Korn (@JennySKorn) April 1, 2025

Maher posted Tuesday on social media platform X, “Hey everybody, thank you for all the interest in my dinner with the president last night – I promise, all will be revealed on the next @RealTimers on April 11. As it’s April 1 today, no one would believe what I said today anyway!”

Hey everybody, thank you for all the interest in my dinner with the president last night – I promise, all will be revealed on the next @RealTimers on April 11. As it’s April 1 today, no one would believe what I said today anyway! — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 1, 2025

During a Fox Business interview Tuesday, Kid Rock summarized his feelings about the event, saying it was “one of the neatest days in my life.”

He and Pastor Paula White prayed together at the White House, going into the evening that the meeting would go well, Kid Rock said.

“Hopefully, it’s a special moment. It sets an example. I never anticipated trying to set a positive example in this country for something like this, but you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways.”

