Kid Rock Doubles Down After Viral Rant Against Oprah Winfrey, Others

Entertainer Kid Rock on Friday offered up an explanation of sorts for a recent profane, drunken rant about Oprah Winfrey that became an online video sensation.

It was not a polite explanation.

“My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show… I said f— that and her. End of story,” he tweeted.

Someone in the audience recorded the rant, which was posted online by the website TMZ. (Warning: Obscene content.)

The incident took place last week at the Big A– Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, which Kid Rock owns.

“Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I want to get some white women to believe in this s—, well , f— her,” he said, adding a vulgarity about Winfrey.

“And if you say that, you’re like, ‘Hey, well I’m pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist.’ I’m like, OK fine. F— off, sideways,” he said.

During his brief monologue, Kid Rock veered off to talk about himself and defended his conduct, noting he’s not fond of Winfrey or “The View” co-host Joy Behar.

“I’m not a bad guy,” he said. “I’m just an honest guy that says I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar.”

For reasons known only to Kid Rock, Kathie Lee Gifford’s name was thrown in as another woman on the entertainer’s list.

Elsewhere during the unfocused rant, he yelled into the microphone, “F— Oprah.”

As the crowd alternately hooted and booed, Kid Rock kept going.

“They’re like, you’re f—ing racist, I’m like, you’re f—ing weird. You call your people, I’ll call mine,” he said.

Eventually, he was assisted from the stage.

Kid Rock has trashed Winfrey before.

In a 2008 interview with The Independent, he was asked to name a real-life villain.

“Oprah Winfrey, she rubs me up the wrong way. I just don’t believe her. Maybe it’s because I’m not one of the 150 million brainwashed women who heed her every word,” he said.

Kid Rock has also attacked Behar before. Last year, he was being interviewed on “Fox & Friends” and trashed Behar, leading to him being removed as the grand marshal of the Nashville Christmas Parade.

