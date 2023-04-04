Kid Rock Obliterates Bud Light in Most American Way After Company Puts Trans on Beer Can

Rocker Kid Rock perfectly honed in on how many Americans are feeling after Anheuser-Busch launched its latest Bud Light beer ad campaign featuring controversial transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney by posting a video that mirrored just what many now think about Bud Light.

Kid Rock’s tweet addressing the new, ultra-woke Bud Light campaign earned more than 27,000 retweets in less than a day, not to mention 121,000 likes, and more than 5,000 quotes.

Starting out with his back to the camera, Rock turned, rubbed his chin, and told fans, “Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today.”

He then addressed the camera directly, saying, “Let me say something to you all and be as clear and concise as possible.”

With that, Rock is heard racking back on his MP5 rifle as he turns and unleashes a blast of lead at a stack of Bud Light products.

Rock ended his video forcefully saying, “F**k Bud Light and f**k Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Many fans were thrilled with the performer’s take on the controversy:

I don’t think they can come back from this PR Nightmare. #BoycottBudLight#BoycottAnheuserBusch — Vic DeGrammont (@votedegrammont) April 4, 2023

“This is why I love Kid Rock,” one Twitter user wrote.

This is why I love Kid Rock. 👏🏼 — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) April 4, 2023

Hey @budlight @Budweiser @AnheuserBusch, did you all just wake up one morning and think “hey let’s destroy ourselves today,” or do you really have absolutely no clue who your consumers are?

😂😂😂 — Conservative Momma (@conmomma) April 4, 2023

The greatest tweet of today — Kurt Hockey (@KurtSchingoethe) April 4, 2023

Of course, many leftists who support the grooming transgender movement jumped on Rock’s video saying that he erred in buying the beer and continuing to fund Anheuser-Busch despite his dislike for the company. But that misses the way capitalism works. A company doesn’t want you to buy their product once and to use it to fuel a boycott movement. They need repeat business to be successful. And Kid Rock’s $40 to Bud Light to use the product in his protest video arguably cost the company far, far more in profits with Rock’s supporters joining the boycott.

Rock’s reply to Anheuser-Busch, of course, comes on the heels of the company’s kowtowing to the radial transgender agenda by partnering with trans activist, Biden supporter, and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney early this week.

Mulvaney took to his Instagram account on Saturday and posted a video in which he drinks Bud Light and announces that the beer sent him a can with his face on it. He also noted he is partnering with Bud Light for the NCAA’s March Madness.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the company became the immediate target of irritated Americans who are disgusted that another giant American corporation is taking a knee before the radical trans lobby.

The move was condemned by many:

Budweiser have released a Dylan Mulvaney Beer congratulating the biological man on 365 days of being a girl “cheers to 365 days” 🍺 🍻 FYI it’s not an April Fools Joke. They actually are paying Dylan to be the new face of BudLight 😒#dylanmulvaney #transgender pic.twitter.com/WSpu0x2MsC — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023

Bud Light clearly does not understand their target audience. Their beer tastes like sh*t anyways. Good luck with sales! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 2, 2023

Worse, the company tried to defend itself by making the facile claim that a man pretending to be a woman “authentically connects” to audiences. Granted, some noted that a fake woman advertising for a fake beer was entirely apropos.

Regardless, Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch most certainly turned off a huge number of its customer base by appealing to a demographic that won’t become customers anyway. It looks like the company needs to go back to business school to learn just who its customers really are.

