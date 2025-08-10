'Are You Kidding Me': Video Captures Wild Hole-in-One After Golf Ball Ricochets

Golf fans were treated to an unbelievable moment on Aug. 3 at the AIG Women’s Open.

A video that went viral online captured one of the most remarkable hole-in-ones in recent memory.

The shot came during the final round at Royal Porthcawl in Wales. English golfer Mimi Rhodes was on the 214-yard, par-3 fifth hole.

Her playing partner, Australia’s Steph Kyriacou, had already landed her tee shot just inches from the cup.

That alone would be considered a solid golf highlight.

Then Rhodes stepped up and flushed her 8-iron.

The ball landed on the front of the green, took a clean bounce, and rolled toward the hole.

But it didn’t drop in directly — not even close. Instead, Rhodes’ shot bounced off Kyriacou’s ball and ricocheted straight into the hole.

The crowd erupted. Rhodes had no idea she made an ace until she heard the reaction.

“I hit a really good 8-iron, hit it right where I wanted to,” Rhodes told Golf.com. “I wasn’t expecting it to go in, so I just picked up my tee and I heard everyone going crazy.”

“Extra loud than usual, so I knew something had happened,” she said. “Then we just walked up to the green, and it was in the hole.”

Even more incredibly, she didn’t know how the ball got there.

“I had no idea it hit Steph’s ball until I just saw the video,” she added. “So that’s unbelievable.”

Kyriacou added some humor and sportsmanship to the moment.

“I’m kind of claiming it,” she joked. “Even though Mimi is probably not going to say that.”

The LPGA’s social media team reacted with equal amazement.

“Are you kidding me?!” the league wrote on X. “Mimi Rhodes makes an ace after her ball bounces off of Steph Kyriacou’s near perfect shot!”

Are you kidding me?! 🤯 Mimi Rhodes makes an ace after her ball bounces off of Steph Kyriacou’s near perfect shot!@AIGWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/6Wx1cUmDOe — LPGA (@LPGA) August 3, 2025

In total, the two women played the hole in just three shots combined.

Unfortunately, neither would win the tournament.

Still, Rhodes’ shot was the kind of once-in-a-lifetime moment that reminds fans why they love the game.

And for a sport so often mocked as slow and boring, this clip proves that when golf delivers, it really delivers.

