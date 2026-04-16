Kidnapped Teen Girl Rescued After Observant Gas Station Clerk Notices 'There's Something Wrong'

A quick-thinking and courageous gas station clerk helped rescue a 16-year-old girl from a kidnapping and probably worse.

According to WXYZ-TV in Detroit, Michigan, Abdulrahman Abohatem, store clerk at the Detroit-area Sunoco gas station into which the alleged abductor brought the girl around 7:30 a.m. Monday, recognized something odd in the interaction between the two.

“When he ask her to pay for the cigarettes, I stop and go, ‘There’s something wrong.’ And she mouthed talked to me, like with no sound, ‘help,'” Abohatem said.

NEW: Michigan gas station clerk helps save 16-year-old girl from being kidnapped by a man with a history of r*pe charges. Abdulrahman Abohatem, who works at a Detroit gas station, noticed something was wrong when a man walked into the store with a teenage girl and she mouthed… pic.twitter.com/kBYfScVU9U — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 15, 2026

That’s when the clerk decided to act.

“I go out, I kick him out, I ask the girl go behind me,” Abohatem said.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the girl, a student at the Frontier International Academy charter school, had been abducted at gunpoint while walking to her school bus stop.

The incident occurred in the city of Hamtramck, roughly five miles north of downtown Detroit.

Hamtramck Police Department Chief Hussein Farhat described the incident as a stranger abduction.

“This is a random incident. This suspect could have driven anywhere, saw the opportunity and took advantage of it,” Farhat said.

Fortunately, witnesses reported the abduction.

“I’m walking to my bus stop, and I just see somebody snatching this girl,” an unidentified caller said in a 911 call, per ABC News.

Meanwhile, the girl’s friends sprang into action.

“One of her friends opened the location through one of the social media apps,” Frontier International Academy principal Mohammed Alsanai told ABC News. “I said, ‘Oh, I could see her location right now.’ As we show the police the location, informed the dispatch, and as she walked in and said she had the location, like the whole room froze and we all look at each other like, ‘Here we go.'”

Thus, police arrived on the scene as the brave store clerk escorted the suspect outside.

A clip posted to the social media platform X showed surveillance footage of the alleged abductor and the girl — their identities obscured — walking into the convenience store. Then, the same clip showed police bodycam footage of the arrest. Finally, the clip showed surveillance footage of the clerk outside the store pointing police toward the suspect.

@CBSDetroit @cbsdetroit Hamtramck Police say it only took 30 minutes to find a kidnapping suspect and rescue a 16-year-old teen on Monday morning.

They say the armed abduction happened while the teen was on their way to the bus stop just after 7:00 a.m.

The lead detective said… pic.twitter.com/GWkVP45yss — CrimeInTheD ® (@CrimeInTheD) April 13, 2026

Hamtramck Mayor Adam Alharbi told reporters that the suspect “had a history of rape charges, and we will make sure that he gets what he deserves,” per ABC News.

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