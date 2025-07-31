Share
News
The campus of the University of Tennessee Knoxville is pictured from above.
The campus of the University of Tennessee Knoxville is pictured from above. (Kruck20 / Getty Images)

Kids Not Safe in Red State Colleges: Undercover Footage Catches UT Prof Confessing Hidden Leftist Push

 By Michael Austin  July 31, 2025 at 8:34am
Share

A professor and faculty leader at the University of Tennessee Knoxville admitted in undercover footage that the school is clandestinely pushing diversity, equity, and inclusion, despite its presence in a conservative state.

Casey Barrio Minton, a professor at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and the department head for counselor education, said on camera that the college’s “Access and Engagement” office is largely functioning like the former “Diversity and Inclusion” office, according to the undercover video released by The Daily Wire on Tuesday.

“They practice DEI?” Minton was asked.

“They do,” she answered. “They do many of the same things.”

The professor added, “I haven’t noticed a big shift in the programming. I haven’t noticed a big shift of climate on campus beyond trying to ride the waves.”

Minton claimed that the school was correctly navigating federal expectations, despite multiple executive orders from President Donald Trump against diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in recent months.

“The law essentially says you can’t force DEI training on staff or whatnot. And they also say no student shall be penalized for their failure to subscribe to any of these beliefs, right?” Minton added in the video.

“So, some people took that to mean you can’t teach about racism or systemic oppression or privilege. That was the interpretation. That’s not what the law says.”

Minton added that because “most of the fireworks that are happening are happening in very blue areas,” she is not concerned with the federal government opposing such policies in the state of Tennessee.

She even mentioned that the school still has gender-neutral bathrooms.

“The inclusive restrooms are ‘All Vol’ restrooms, like a single stall, inclusive, accessible restroom,” Minton said in reference to the school mascot, the Volunteers.

“We had a number of trans students, so there became an initiative to convert a small restroom to be an ‘All Vol’ restroom,” she remarked.

Related:
Liberal LA Dodgers Face Civil Rights Complaint Alleging DEI Hiring Practices: Report

Randy Boyd, the president of the University of Tennessee Knoxville, said in a statement that was sent to The Daily Wire that the school’s “Access and Engagement” office is meant to “support academic access, foster community partnerships and promote merit-based student success.”

“These efforts are directly aligned with our System’s Statement of Aspirations, which commits us to removing barriers to educational opportunity and ensuring every Tennessean has the chance to succeed,” Boyd continued.

“Let me be clear: access and engagement is not DEI in disguise,” he insisted. “All our work must and will remain fully compliant with state and federal law.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Walz's Soft-on-Crime Law Frees Axe Murderer: Family Killer Walks After 37 Years
Kids Not Safe in Red State Colleges: Undercover Footage Catches UT Prof Confessing Hidden Leftist Push
Top Cop Faced Anti-White Suit from Her Own Officers Before Dismissing White Victim's Assault
Trump Blasts 'Real Loser' Fox News Host Over Using NYC Mass Shooting to Push Agenda
ICE Arrests Jamaican Illegal Alien Working As a Police Officer
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation