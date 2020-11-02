Halloween was a little different this year for most people, with creativity on full display for those who still chose to participate.

There were all manner of table displays, individually wrapped goodie bags and interesting delivery chute setups to distribute candy without getting too up close and personal.

And sure, maybe unmanned displays were taken advantage of — some kids see a bucket full of candy and sign or no sign, they’ll take the whole thing, but others are much more responsible and generous on a night that focuses on community, fun and sugar highs.

Courtney Thomas and her husband of Atlanta, Georgia, live on a street that routinely sees hundreds of kids file through on Oct. 31. This year looked different for them because they have a child fighting cancer, and due to that, they weren’t planning to hand out candy.

To warn costumed kiddos of their stance, they placed a neon sign in their front yard that read “Sorry, no candy. Child with cancer. See you next year!” “Cool costume” and “Have fun!” were also written in the corners.

The intent of the sign was to help would-be visitors manage their expectations, but what happened instead absolutely melted the family’s hearts.

“I can’t stop crying,” Thomas wrote and shared with Love What Matters. “If anyone thought, there was no hope in our kids and teens you’re wrong.”

“The SOLE purpose of us putting this sign in our yard today was so kids wouldn’t run to our door and be disappointed. (Our neighborhood usually gets 300-400 kids.)”

“I looked on our doorbell camera tonight and saw that kids had been stopping at the sign. My husband and I just went outside and found this…”

Underneath the sign was a pile of candy and goodie bags, offerings from the local boys and ghouls who’d seen the sign and been moved to show their concern in candy form.

“The picture doesn’t do it justice, it’s a LOT and the good stuff even,” Thomas continued. “Seriously… If the parents of anyone who did this sees this, PLEASE tell them how much it means to us and our kiddos. On the best candy night of the year kids freely and generously shared with strangers and showed so much love and kindness. So amazing!”

The mom’s original post was shared over 360,000 times and went viral. People from all over responded, marveling at the good-hearted trick-or-treaters as well as sharing their own stories of childhood cancer battles and offering their best wishes.

“Edited: WOW at the responses and shares,” Thomas updated her post. “Thank you to everyone for your kind words and prayers! We serve a mighty and faithful God and we hold tight to the promise of Romans 8:28, ‘And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.’ Romans 8:28 ESV.”

“Childhood cancer is something we wish no family ever had to endure, but there is so much love, hope, and support!”

And on Halloween night, that support was shown in a hoard of Reese’s cups, Laffy Taffy and Tootsie Pops — one of the most genuine shows of care a kid can display.

