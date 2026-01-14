Kiefer Sutherland Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Rideshare Driver, Posts $50K Bond

Actor Kiefer Sutherland made his name playing rogue federal agent Jack Bauer on the hit thriller series “24.”

Bauer never had much issue breaking the rules and getting into violent altercations — and that same mentality appears to have landed the actor in trouble.

According to the Associated Press, Sutherland was arrested early Monday after an altercation with a rideshare driver turned violent.

Police were dispatched shortly after midnight to a reported assault at an intersection just south of the Hollywood Hills. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, investigators concluded that Sutherland got into a ride-hailing car and attacked the driver.

Authorities said Sutherland also issued criminal threats during the encounter.

The driver was not injured and did not need medical treatment, police said.

TMZ meanwhile reported that the rideshare in question was an Uber.

The entertainment outlet noted that Sutherland apparently threatened to kill the driver if the driver wouldn’t pull over while en route back to his home.

The threats came after multiple requests for the driver to pull over and let him out.

Sutherland then allegedly placed his hands on the driver.

#Exclusive 😳 Kiefer Sutherland has been arrested for allegedly telling an Uber driver, “pull over or I’ll kill you.” Details: https://t.co/PZ6d5nQs9z pic.twitter.com/mgF1DSfEZ4 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 14, 2026

TMZ also added that there may have been a language barrier at the root of the issue, as the driver requested a translator when speaking to police.

(The language in question appeared to be either Russian or Armenian.)

Sutherland was reportedly in jail for only a few hours. He eventually posted bail for $50,000, the Associated Press reported, citing arrest records.

This wasn’t Sutherland’s first brush with the law — not counting his television portrayals.

Sutherland previously served time behind bars in 2007 after entering a no-contest plea to a DUI charge. He was also convicted of drunk driving in 2004 and has faced multiple other alcohol-related arrests dating back to the 1990s.

The Hollywood actor, also known for his role in hit shows like “Designated Survivor” and “The Lost Boys,” is due in court Feb. 2.

