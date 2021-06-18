'Kill Your Local Sheriff': Minneapolis Sheriff Calls Out Defund Mess, Wakes Up to Public Call for His Death

Sheriff Dave Hutchinson of Hennepin County, Minnesota, was met with horrifying messages across his city after calling for the humane treatment of police officers.

Last week, Hutchinson appeared on Minneapolis’ WCCO-AM’s morning news program and talked about the many problems American policing now faces thanks to rising anti-cop sentiment.

Following his morning show appearance, messages promoting extreme violence against police and even one calling for Hutchinson’s death appeared in graffiti in Minneapolis’ uptown area.

“Kill ur local sheriff,” one message read, according to Alpha News, a local Minnesota news outlet.

Others were similarly deplorable.

“Death to U.S. Marshalls,” “F**k the police” and “Take K-K-Kops guns” were also spelled out in graffiti around Minneapolis.

Although it’s quite possible the message calling for the sheriff’s death may not have been related to his radio appearance, it nevertheless proved the point he had made. Policing is not a favorable profession to go into nowadays.

“There’s not enough cops to properly police Minneapolis at this point,” Hutchinson told WCCO’s Mike Max on June 10.

Although, Hutchinson did also posit that he has hope that the “pendulum will shift” back when it comes to the public’s view of police.

Should the Minneapolis City Council provide more funding for police? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We need people and again, I think the pendulum will shift a little bit when this crime is even more out of control and we realize that, without proper policing and sheriff’s office deputies and other public safety, you know, we can’t, it is going to start affecting how we go to dinner, how we go to the Twins games, etc.,” Hutchinson said.

In honor of National Police Week last month, Rep. Dean Phillips had American flags flown at the US Capitol for each Police Department or Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. The Congressman personally delivered a flag to Sheriff Hutchinson this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/UI74gehSuJ — Hennepin Sheriff (@HennepinSheriff) June 2, 2021

“We need public support now more than ever. We realize we’re not perfect, we make mistakes, but if we want a better police we have to train them better, hire better candidates, and right now it tough to hire the best candidates when there’s half the people applying that they used to apply.”

“We’re in a time, we’re in a transition here that we need public support, we need people to apply for these jobs and we’ll get back there.”

This most recent cluster of anti-cop messages appearing in Minneapolis goes to show that we still have a long road ahead of us when it comes to changing the public’s view about the police. People still hate cops, thanks in large part to the anti-cop, anti-evidence drivel currently being promoted by groups like Black Lives Matter and much of the Democratic Party.

One organization that has bought this narrative, hook, line and sinker, is none other than the Minneapolis City Council itself. Since the council cut $8 million from the Minneapolis Police Department’s budget, crime in the city has skyrocketed.

Hopefully, leftists begin to wake up to the utter nonsense of the current anti-policing movement.

Otherwise, left-wing-run cities like Minneapolis will continue to crumble.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.