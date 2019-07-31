‘Kill Them All, Slit Their Throats’: ISIS Warns of Terror Attacks in San Francisco, New York, London

Days after two men were arrested in Arizona and charged with planning to support the Islamic State group, an organization that monitors the terrorist network is issuing an alert that the group may have set its sights on major Western cities.

Ahmed Mahad Mohamed, 21, and Abdi Yemani Hussein, 20, were arrested Friday in Tucson. They have been accused by the FBI of planning to fly to Egypt to carry out terrorist attacks there on behalf of the Islamic State group, the Arizona Republic reported.

In its latest round of social media posters, the Islamic State group is calling for attacks on other targets — specifically New York City, San Francisco and London.

The messages are distributed through the Telegram networking website and were obtained by the Middle East Media Research Institute, the Washington Free Beacon reported. (MEMRI offers most of its information to subscribers.)

“The pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Ash-Shaff Media Foundation shared five posters on Telegram which threaten and encourage terror attacks in the West,” MEMRI warned, according to the Free Beacon.

TRENDING: Carjacker Picks Car with Kids Inside, Beaten to Death When Parents Catch up: Police

“The posters are captioned in poor English and feature background images of San Francisco, New York City, and London. The Ash-Shaff media group is believed to be based in Indonesia and/or operated by Indonesians.

“Go and answer the call. Don’t spare none. Kill them all. It is now time to rise. Slit their throats. Watch them die,” one poster said.

ISIS supporters threaten fresh attacks on the West in chilling propaganda posters https://t.co/Qnviub2ejW — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 31, 2019

Do you fear Islamic State group attacks? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 69% (1745 Votes) 31% (795 Votes)

“Through our blood comes our success and we will give it our best to destroy the kuffar – we will slaughter them all,” one message reads, using an Arabic term for non-Muslims, according to The Daily Mail.

Another poster shows a man in a suicide vest in what appears to be Manhattan. The poster urges Islamic State group followers to “slaughter them all.”

The poster calling for an attack on London pictures the city in flames, including Big Ben.

“O Crusaders in London and everywhere. Do you think we have failed? Do you think the supports of the Islamic State gonna be surrender? Be know, O Crusaders, the soldiers of caliphate is everywhere and will attack immediately in your countries,” the poster reads.

ISIS Warns of Terror Strikes in San Francisco, New York, London – Washington Free Beacon https://t.co/8jq9tbszgg pic.twitter.com/dNsQvMW6YA — San Francisco Info (@SFinformer) July 30, 2019

RELATED: Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher Found Not Guilty of Murdering ISIS Prisoner

The new round of Islamic State group posters follows reports that the terrorist organization was seeking to exploit America’s porous southern border by sending its fighters into the U.S. through Mexico.

Last month, Nicaraguan officials announced that four suspected Islamic State fighters had been arrested in the Central American nation, Fox News reported.

Last fall, Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned that just because the Islamic State group had lost its home territory did not mean it was no longer a threat, Stars and Stripes reported.

“When the enemy holds ground like [ISIS] did in Iraq and Syria in 2014, they are a much more lethal threat than they are when they are running on a constant basis,” he said in October.

“In that regard, their lethality has been reduced, that doesn’t mean they are not dangerous.

“Perhaps the greatest challenge facing us today is the danger of complacency,” he said.

“A misreading of our progress today and a misunderstanding of the character of the threat may cause political leaders to lose focus on violent extremism while they turn to other pressing challenges,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.