Killer Returned to Jail on Weapons Charge, Got Bond, 84 Minutes Later Shot 2 Men, Killing 1 According to Authorities

It took David Simpson less than 90 minutes to make a mockery of the justice system in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At 12:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Simpson was released from Mecklenburg County jail. On Tuesday afternoon, he posted bond on a charge of failing to appear in court after being previously charged with having a weapon while a prisoner, according to WCNC-TV.

At 1:45 a.m., one man was shot outside the apartment complex where Simpson lives and another was wounded. Police arrested Simpson for the crime.

“If you look at his history, it seems like this gentleman has picked up just about every year up to this point some kind of a violent crime,” defense attorney Tim Cannady, who is not involved in the case, remarked. “So you kind of have to ask the question: Why wasn’t he already in jail?”

Breaking News

Charlotte repeat offender charged with killing man hours after release on bond

David Simpson allegedly killed one man and wounded another in a parking dispute at an east Charlotte apartment complex A convicted killer allegedly shot two men, killing one, less than… pic.twitter.com/ZwRyFt3KQs — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) August 3, 2026

“We know what these top 1 percent of repeat offenders are going to do, and for some reason, we just don’t have the appetite to take action,” Tariq Bokhari, a former Charlotte City Council member, said.

When a judge lets a criminal go and that criminal commits a new crime, should the judge be punished as well as the criminal? Yes No

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“It feels like ‘Groundhog Day,’ to be quite honest,” he said.

According to WBTV, Simpson faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He has been in and out of prison since 2013, when he was involved in a deadly shooting.

⚖️The Broken System⚖️Man Accused of Murder had Bonded Out of Prison 90 minutes Before Shooting😡WTH?

David Michael Simpson, was released from the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $10,000 bond Allegedly committed a fatal shooting just 84 to 90 minutes later. Triggered by a parking… pic.twitter.com/U94zGt1ath — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) August 2, 2026

In that case, Simpson was charged with first-degree murder, according to WSOC-TV. He took a plea deal and served about five years in prison.

WSOC tallied “10 other notable arrests for Simpson after he got out of prison.”

His girlfriend, Shameka Scott, was also arrested Wednesday.

She was set free on $30,000 bond and charged with accessory after the fact after allegedly helping Simpson flee from the crime scene, according to WBTV.

WCNC said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a parking space and that police had already gone to the complex twice on the evening before the shooting.

🚨#BREAKING: Outrage is erupting after a Charlotte NC man who was PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED of M*RDER was LET OUT OF JAIL ON BOND by a judge for possessing a weapon… …AND 84 MINUTES LATER he sh0t 2 men IN THE BACK and K*LLED ONE OF THEM His name is David Simpson and he was… pic.twitter.com/I9nS9Jzt3W — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) August 1, 2026

Surveillance video cited by police showed that after the victim’s vehicle arrived, Simpson went inside the complex and returned with what appeared to be a black bag with something heavy inside. Shortly after, shots were fired, and Simpson was seen going back into the apartment with the bag.

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