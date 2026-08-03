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Killer Returned to Jail on Weapons Charge, Got Bond, 84 Minutes Later Shot 2 Men, Killing 1 According to Authorities

 By Jack Davis  August 3, 2026 at 6:48am
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It took David Simpson less than 90 minutes to make a mockery of the justice system in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At 12:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Simpson was released from Mecklenburg County jail. On Tuesday afternoon, he posted bond on a charge of failing to appear in court after being previously charged with having a weapon while a prisoner, according to WCNC-TV.

At 1:45 a.m., one man was shot outside the apartment complex where Simpson lives and another was wounded. Police arrested Simpson for the crime.

“If you look at his history, it seems like this gentleman has picked up just about every year up to this point some kind of a violent crime,” defense attorney Tim Cannady, who is not involved in the case, remarked. “So you kind of have to ask the question: Why wasn’t he already in jail?”

“We know what these top 1 percent of repeat offenders are going to do, and for some reason, we just don’t have the appetite to take action,” Tariq Bokhari, a former Charlotte City Council member, said.

When a judge lets a criminal go and that criminal commits a new crime, should the judge be punished as well as the criminal?

“It feels like ‘Groundhog Day,’ to be quite honest,” he said.

According to WBTV, Simpson faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He has been in and out of prison since 2013, when he was involved in a deadly shooting.

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In that case, Simpson was charged with first-degree murder, according to WSOC-TV. He took a plea deal and served about five years in prison.

WSOC tallied “10 other notable arrests for Simpson after he got out of prison.”

His girlfriend, Shameka Scott, was also arrested Wednesday.

She was set free on $30,000 bond and charged with accessory after the fact after allegedly helping Simpson flee from the crime scene, according to WBTV.

WCNC said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a parking space and that police had already gone to the complex twice on the evening before the shooting.

Surveillance video cited by police showed that after the victim’s vehicle arrived, Simpson went inside the complex and returned with what appeared to be a black bag with something heavy inside. Shortly after, shots were fired, and Simpson was seen going back into the apartment with the bag.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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