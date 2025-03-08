An officer was killed and another critically injured during a shootout Friday night in Newark, New Jersey.

Fallen Officer Joseph Azcona had been with the department five years, according to CBS News.

The second officer remains in the hospital but is expected to recover.

At least three suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. that evening near a White Castle restaurant, according to News 12 New Jersey.

#Breaking 2 police officers shot in Newark, sources say 1 police officer is dead. @1010WINS pic.twitter.com/eiqL7T5IsO — Mary-Lyn Buckley (@ml_buckley) March 8, 2025

One of the suspects, 14, was also shot and later hospitalized but is also expected to recover.

He has since been charged with murder and illegal possession of a weapon.

“There was 10 shots, I want to say. I want to say the whole clip basically,” said Andrea Perez, a nearby resident. “I just hear the gunshots and I thought it was fireworks, because people are always doing their fireworks, and then I saw a bunch of police come.”

“Tonight is one of the darkest days for New Jersey law enforcement in recent memory. One young officer has died, and another is fighting for his life. We stand ready to help our brothers and sisters of #FOPLodge12 and @NewarkPoliceDep,”said NJ State PBA President Peter Andreyev. pic.twitter.com/sWWjhJIB5H — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) March 8, 2025

“It just kept going … It was really close. We don’t really get that much action around this area,” said witness Sebastian Hernandez. “The last time I heard gunshots was the summer of 2020.”

Officials have not yet released the names of the injured officer or the suspects.

The night of the shooting, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife visited University Hospital in Newark, where the officers were ambulanced.

“This is a rapidly developing situation. Please pray for these officers, their families, and all our men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” Murphy wrote on the social media platform X.

I have been updated on an incident that took place in Newark earlier tonight involving two officers that were shot. This is a rapidly developing situation. Please pray for these officers, their families, and all our men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line to… — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 8, 2025

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin also posted to X the night of the shooting.

Statement of Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on the Shooting in Newark. pic.twitter.com/NiRfwsxA1i — Attorney General Matt Platkin (@NewJerseyOAG) March 8, 2025

“My office is closely monitoring the tragic shooting that took place in Newark this evening,” Platkin said.

“Our law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect our communities, and tonight is a painful reminder of the depth of the sacrifices they make.

“Please keep the entire Newark Police Department and the families of our officers in your thoughts as we pray for both officers shot in the line of duty tonight,” Platkin said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.