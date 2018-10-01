SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

‘#KillKavanaugh’ Begins Showing Up in Twitter Search

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol HillJim Bourg-Pool / Getty ImagesJudge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was called back to testify about claims by Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Jim Bourg-Pool / Getty Images)

By Steven Beyer
at 11:17am
Print

Days after the Senate and President Trump asked the FBI to conduct an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, users began notice a trending hashtag on Twitter. Now, that hashtag, “#KillKavanaugh,” has many conservatives crying foul.

Users began to report the hashtag when they simply typed in “kill” into Twitter’s search feature. When the word is typed in, Twitter auto-completes the search with the suggestion, #KillKavanaugh.

Additionally, if a user just puts in “ki” they are given the option of using “#KillKavanaugh” as well.

Twitter Screenshot

TRENDING: ‘True American Coward’: Candace Owens Attacks Flake over Kavanaugh Vote

Instapundit was one of the first accounts to report the hashtag, and as seen from the screenshots above, is confirmed by the Western Journal.

Breitbart News reports that while most of the use of the hashtag is used to criticize the hashtag, many of the earlier tweets have been banned for using it “unironically and uncritically.”

There are some who would argue, however, that the phrase “Kill Kavanaugh” is meant to describe his nomination to the Supreme Court just like a piece of legislation would be “killed.”

Do you think Twitter displays a "double standard" towards conservatives?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

However, Breitbart argues that this hashtag is an example of the “double standard” Twitter displays towards conservatives.

Allum Bokhari for Breitbart writes, “Twitter has in the past been slow or unwilling to address abusive or violent tweets against conservatives and Republicans. When the daughters of Islam critic Pamela Geller were bombarded (sic) with abuse earlier this year, Twitter did nothing.”

Other users have come to a similar conclusion.

RELATED: Comey Jumps Into Kavanaugh Controversy: FBI Shouldn’t Have ‘Shot Clock’ on Investigation

“In fact,” Bokhari continues, “some of the abusive tweets remain on the site, undeleted. In 2016, death threats against sitting Republican senators were allowed to remain on the platform for weeks.”

Kavanaugh’s seat on the Supreme Court remains in question as Republicans requested the White House to ask the FBI to look into sexual misconduct allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford as well as two other women.

On Friday, the Senate Judiciary committee sent out a press release saying, “The supplemental FBI background investigation would be limited to current credible allegations against the nominee and must be completed no later than one week from today.”

President Trump responded to the request saying via a statement by Sarah Sanders, ‘“I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Christine Blasey Ford gets advice Thursday from Michael Bromwich, one of her attorneys, while appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.Jim Bourg-Pool / Getty Images

Senator Hatch Sends Letter to FBI Director About ‘Deeply Troubling’ Behavior from Ford’s Attorneys

Savannah Pointer

Christine Blasey Ford testifies Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.Melina Mara / AFP / Getty Images

Ford’s Friend Who Was Allegedly at Party Issues Statement on FBI Investigation

Jack Davis

Christine Blasey Ford, with lawyer Debra S. Katz, left, answers questions at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday in Washington.Melina Mara / Pool / Getty Images

Fox News Fires Contributor over Comments on Kavanaugh Hearing

Jack Davis

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Kellyanne Comes Forward as a Sexual Assault Victim with Incredible Message for Kavanaugh

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is pictured at the table during his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27.Win McNamee / Getty Images

Top House Judiciary Dem Warns of Another Kavanaugh Investigation if Dems Take Over

Peter Hasson

Win McNamee / Getty ImagesKavanaugh hearing

Democrats’ Next Phase in Kavanaugh Onslaught Revealed

Jack Davis

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty Images

ACLU Breaks Policy To Come Out Against Kavanaugh

Steven Beyer

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

Megyn Kelly Calls Out Avenatti-Backed Accuser

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.