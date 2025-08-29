Kilmar Abrego Garcia Asks Judge for Gag Order, Wants Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem Prevented from Talking About Him

Illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia wants two Trump administration officials to be muzzled, so they cannot say mean words about him.

Abrego Garcia was deported with a collection of Venezuelan immigrants earlier this year, then returned to the United States after courts intervened in what became a high-profile case.

After immigration authorities detained him in Baltimore, a lawsuit was filed to halt the plan to send Abrego Garcia to Uganda.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, has said she will not allow his deportation to move forward while she considers due process issues impacting his case.

Separately, Abrego Garcia’s lawyers want Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi banned from making disparaging comments about the illegal immigrant, according to The Hill.

Their comments about him have been “highly prejudicial, inflammatory and false statements,” a court filing in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee read.

The illegal immigrant faces human trafficking charges in Tennessee. His trial there is scheduled for January.

“To safeguard his right to a fair trial, Mr. Abrego respectfully renews his earlier requests that the Court order that all DOJ and DHS officials involved in this case, and all officials in their supervisory chain, including [Bondi and Noem], refrain from making extrajudicial comments that pose a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing this proceeding,” the attorneys wrote.

A Department of Homeland Security post rejoiced after Garcia was detained in Baltimore.

“He doesn’t belong here. He won’t be staying here. America is a safer nation without this MS-13 Gangbanger in it. Good riddance,” the post on X said.

A DHS official said the illegal immigrant has only himself to blame.

“If Kilmar Abrego Garcia did not want to be mentioned by the Secretary of Homeland Security, then he should have not entered our country illegally and committed heinous crimes,” a DHS official The Hill did not name said.

Today, ICE law enforcement arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia and are processing him for deportation. President Trump is not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator to terrorize American citizens… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 25, 2025

“Once again, the media is falling all over themselves to defend this criminal illegal MS-13 gang member who is an alleged human trafficker, domestic abuser, and child predator,” the DHS official said. “The media’s sympathetic narrative about this criminal illegal alien has completely fallen apart, yet they continue to peddle his sob story.”

“We hear far too much about gang members and criminals’ false sob stories and not enough about their victims,” the official said.

Earlier this week, Bondi said Abrego Garcia “needs to be in prison, he doesn’t need to be on the streets like all these liberals want him to be. … We are going to keep America safe from all of these foreign terrorist organizations, including Abrego Garcia,” according to WSMV.

